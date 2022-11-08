ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County sheriff seeks security camera video help after resident robbed at gunpoint

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill is asking residents to check their security camera videos from between 5:15 and 5:25 a.m. Tuesday to see they provide any clues that might help detectives identify the two male strangers who committed a gunpoint robbery of a man at his home in the 3500 block of S.E. Croco Road.

The victim reported the robbery shortly before 5:30 a.m., Hill said.

"The victim did not get a good look at the suspects as they fled from the residence," he said.

A sheriff's office police dog followed a trail, which indicated the robbers went on foot to a nearby intersection, where they may have driven away in a vehicle, Hill said.

He said his office would particularly like help from any property owners who may have been recording surveillance camera video at the time in the area involved.

Hill asked anyone who might be able to help to contact sheriff's Detective Ryan Myers at 785-251-2262 or Ryan.Myers@snco.us.

No further details were being made public.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

