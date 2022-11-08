ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Perry names Josh Wuebker as public works director

By COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY
The city of Perry has named Josh Wuebker as the new public works director.

Wuebker has more than 20 years of public works experience. He most recently held the role of deputy public works director for the city of Perry.

Wuebker is a Perry native who has lived in the community for more than 40 years. He is a graduate of Perry High School and holds degrees from Iowa State University in Agricultural Business and Liberal Studies. He is also a graduate of the Certified Public Manager program through Drake University.

“I am extremely excited to begin my new role as public works director," he said. "We have accomplished many things in the last 20 years within the department including revamped snow removal procedures, garbage automation, more advanced street maintenance and integrating GPS/GIS into our daily work processes. I look forward to working with our amazing team of employees who really are the glue of the department.”

“Mr. Wuebker will be able to build on a strong foundation in the Public Works Department. Josh is highly organized and will be a key part of our leadership team to continue to provide exceptional, personal customer service to our community members,” City Administrator Sven Peterson said.

Wuebker will be responsible for the planning, budgeting, and management of all public improvement projects and the City’s infrastructure. He will oversee the operations of the Street Department, Sanitation Department, Wastewater Treatment Facility and Municipal Airport activities. The Public Works Department maintains more than 65 land miles or roadway along with more than 200,000 feet of sanitary sewers.

