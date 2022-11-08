ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Cowboys 31, Packers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Packers have to win sometime, right? It just isn't going to be in Week 10 against a rested Cowboys team."

Bookies.com : Bet the Cowboys to cover vs. Packers

Bill Speros writes: "Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 6-2, looking to keep pace in the NFC East and coming off the bye. The last time a former Packers coach visited Lambeau Field was during the 2007 NFC Divisional Playoffs. In that game, Mike McCarthy's Packers beat Mike Holmgren's Seahawks."

NFL Week 10 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZND4_0j38oOHP00

ESPN : Cowboys have a 60% chance to win the Week 10 game

The site gives the Packers a 39.6% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Cowboys to cover vs. Packers

It writes: "The Packers have been in a terrible funk over the last five weeks and now could be without Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs due to injuries. The Cowboys are getting healthier off the bye and have been excellent on both sides of the ball. Take Dallas against the number here."

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Cowboys 18.9, Packers 8.5

The site's formula predicts that the Cowboys will win the Week 10 NFL game.

Top Bet : Packers 27, Cowboys 23

It writes: "The Packers are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record."

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

