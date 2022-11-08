ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Pontiac City Council: City shows its appreciation for Schlosser's efforts

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf6aY_0j38oMVx00

Former Pontiac Police Chief Don Schlosser received a certificate of appreciation, and it was learned that there will be a new police officer serving with the Pontiac Police Department, it was learned Monday at the city council meeting at City Hall Chambers.

From a business perspective, also on the agenda was a presentation made by the new owner of the Vermillion Plaza.

When Don Schlosser retired from his tenure as police chief, he said he was looking for other opportunities to spend his free time. He said he was approached by the city administrator a while later.

“Shortly after I retired as a police officer, a year or so later, Bob Karls came after me and he said, 'You know, Don, we need someone to drive the trolley and give mural and history tours.' And I told him no thanks, I'll find a job that pays,” Schlosser said after accepting his certificate.

He noted that he did janitorial work before driving for Show Bus.

“About 2012, I decided to give the trolley a try,” Schlosser said. “Little did I realize that at that time it was going to be so much fun and a great learning experience for me and a chance for me to educate other people about Pontiac. I thank you, thank you all very much.”

Tourism Director Liz Vincent made the presentation.

“Beginning in the summer of 2012, he became our volunteer trolley driver,” Vincent said in starting her story. “He's not the only one, but he's the primary one, for sure. He also gives the best description of the Allen Candy Company mural, and if you haven't had the chance to be on one of his tours, I'm sorry. You'll never to get to hear the story.”

She also said that Schlosser worked 30 Saturdays during the season, which included four or five tours a day. She also noted that many riders found it interesting that a former police chief was their tour guide. They also found the stories amusing, including one about the prison.

“Riders also got a lot of laughs hearing about our gated community here in Pontiac,” Vincent related. “I asked Bob (Karls) for a funny story about him and he said (Don) always called the prison the 'gated community.' I thought that was funny.”

Schlosser said that he didn't some up with that description. Rather, it was a passenger on a tour.

“When I described the correctional center one time, she said, 'Oh, that must be the gated community,'” Schlosser said. He added that he decided to use that description.

Vincent said that Schlosser wrote her a letter regarding stepping down at the end of the tourism season, which included a description of what was required. The list was long and rather detailed.

As Vincent read these requirements, she added, “'A great sense of humor, the patience of a saint and above all else, they need to have kindness for everyone who stepped on board of the trolley.' He referred to that as a definition of a unicorn. I would like to say, 'Don, you are our unicorn.'”

The next presentation was from Caleb Baze of Mon Ami Realty, the new owner of Vermillion Plaza.

Baze went over all the work that has taken place, as well as other upgrades being made to the large piece of property that includes the former Kmart building.

“We're not here to just put the building up and have somebody come and buy it back from us, we're very interested in being here for a while,” Baze said.

He pointed out that there has already been more than $200,000 of improvements on the roofing, adding that between all the buildings, there are five different types of roofing.

Baze also remarked that his company is offering a one-year free rent to any business tenant that signs on for three or more years. He noted that this has worked in other location where his company owns property.

“We're open to any references and options that can be made,” he said. “We're glad to be here as a partner.”

In a spending matter, Waste Water Treatment Superintendent Jake Kinkade asked for another work-order change for the plant's overhaul project. This is the 10th in the three years the project has been taking place. Kinkade said the project is 96 percent complete.

The latest work-change order involved nine changes that amounted to $69,082. There is a contingency fund of $1,108,500 that was set up when the project started. This latest amount brings the remaining balance of that fund to $417,863. This means the project has used just a little more than 50 percent of what was allocated.

The council approved this work-order change.

In personnel matters, PPD Chief Dan Davis told the council that his department will be getting a new K-9 officer. Davis said that Pasja, the current K-9 officer, was purchased soon after the tragic accident that took the lives of Officer Casey Kohlmeier and K-9 Officer Draco, which took place in late 2013.

Pasja is expected to be retired sometime in 2023.

Davis said that Bloomington Police approached him about taking on a new K-9 officer because the handler had sustained an injury and was out of commission. Davis said he was offered $5,000 from Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak and that the PPD budget had $5,000 available so he made an offer of $10,000 for Deebo, a Dutch shepherd, that has already been trained. The cost is well below the average cost of obtaining such a dog.

The council made its approval of the addition of Deebo.

In other business, the city accepted ownership of the property at 222 E. Timber St. The property had already been signed over to the city after the now-previous owner purchased it for $1,000 from a bank. The house is well beyond repair.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead

UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges

PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Arrest made in Urbana armed robbery investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Monday that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a pair of armed robberies that happened last month. Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested early Monday morning at Town and Country Apartments. Officials believe he is responsible for the robberies that happened on Oct. […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured

PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff

Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Authorites want help finding money thief

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Longtime local radio personality passes away

PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash

PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Identity of person wanted after allegedly cashing stolen checks

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of cashing stolen checks. Over the span of around 24 hours, this person allegedly stole $20,000, the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
PEORIA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy