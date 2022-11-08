Read full article on original website
Roynes Dural
5d ago
Much respect to Sean for finding it in his heart to forgive this violent, stupid, reckless act! I'm sorry this happened to you. I find it commendable that you chose to teach when you had every right to punish. Big ups to the father for doing the right thing! it's not always easy but, it's always necessary!
6
bigdaddy M
5d ago
The father was probably the one driving while he was shooting the gun. These kids are getting out of hand they think everything is a prank. Somebody goin die one day then aint a prank no more. These kids need to grow the F up
4
Tamra Castro
5d ago
praise the lord for u r transplant as well as u r mercy and grace 🙏...bless the father to teach his son to be accountable for his actions...I'm sure the boy was remorseful and has learned his lesson
3
