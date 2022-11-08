ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County morning turnout strong for Indiana midterm elections

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. − Polls across Delaware County were reporting strong voter turnout Election Day morning, according to County Clerk Rick Spangler.

"Cowan is really voting heavy today," said Spangler, whose office oversees the voting process.

The morning vote was so strong in Cowan, south of Muncie, that poll workers there ran out the stickers given to voters that say "I voted" early in the day, Spangler said. More stickers were to sent the polls.

At precinct 15 in the Avondale neighborhood of central Muncie, poll workers said voting turnout was also strong with about 50 people voting before 9 a.m. Voting started at 6 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m.

Spangler said that some polling places had to start the day short of workers because who had promised to work the polls were not on hand to do their job. About seven or eight workers failed to make to the polls in time to set up for the voting.

Calling in replacement election volunteers

Spangler said the polling places can function short a worker or two and all of the polling places were functioning. He is calling in replacements today.

Counting of absentee ballots will begin today, before the polls close as paper absentee ballots. The machine absentee ballots will also be tallied by MicroVote, the private company that provides voting machines and aids Delaware County in its election processes. Those totals probably won't be seen by workers in the Clerk's office until after all polls close at 6 p.m.

The Star Press

The Star Press

