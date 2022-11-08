Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and more
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election Day
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and more
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
KCBY
Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies
Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
iheart.com
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
WWEEK
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket
The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
Hillsboro man convicted for murder of tow truck driver
Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man who was accused of murdering a tow truck driver, was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
Portland Tribune
Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday
The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
Gas thieves drill into tanks in Battle Ground
Sgt. Chris Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they see this kind of crime intermittently and suggest people do what they can to protect their cars.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
Inside the mind of Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’
KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board's psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.
Family of infant on life support warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 7-month-old hospitalized with a respiratory virus called RSV wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Ariella Rain, who was born prematurely, was taken to the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus and bronchitis on Oct. 28. She is now on life support at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
WWEEK
Prosecutors Decide Portland Man Committed No Crime by Killing His Landlord With a Sword
In a scene befitting a horror film, a man was left dead in a September dispute with his tenants in Northeast Portland. Justin Valdivia, 46, was fatally stabbed in the living room of a squat four-bedroom house in the Eliot neighborhood after sneaking into the home he owned dressed as Michael Myers, the villain in the slasher flick Halloween.
