Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO