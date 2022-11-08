ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

KCBY

Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket

The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
HILLSBORO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies

Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
iheart.com

17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act

The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket

The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday

The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Family of infant on life support warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 7-month-old hospitalized with a respiratory virus called RSV wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Ariella Rain, who was born prematurely, was taken to the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus and bronchitis on Oct. 28. She is now on life support at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

