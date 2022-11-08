Greensville County Eagles defeat Brunswick, rematch scheduled Thursday in postseason action

Read full article on original website
Emporia, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode rescheduled
The episode's broadcast was rescheduled due to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards' 30-minute pre-show.
Election Results: Richmond metro area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Backups clear after crash on I-95 North in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 78.2, just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road exit. The northbound left lane, center lane and left shoulder are all currently closed.
NBC12
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Monday, Nov. 7, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived, they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond, with life-threatening injuries.
Two women injured in shooting near Gillies Creek Park in Richmond
Police told 8News that a person had received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. The victim's age and gender are being withheld for the time being.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Abandoned Richmond home goes up in flames, forces neighbors out of their home
Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
Lanes closed, 5-mile backup on I-95 South following vehicle crash in Richmond
A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
NBC12
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a pedestrian-involved car accident in Richmond. Richmond police were called to the 400 block of North Robinson street due to reports of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle. When officers arrived they found 75-year-old David Barnett lying between the intersection of...
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
rvamag.com
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
Comments / 1