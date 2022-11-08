Greensville County Eagles defeat Brunswick, rematch scheduled Thursday in postseason action

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Monday, Nov. 7, around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived, they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond, with life-threatening injuries.

