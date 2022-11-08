ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season

Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo

There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
96.9 WOUR

Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter

It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans

Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
NewsChannel 36

New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
ithaca.com

Cortaca Jug by the Numbers

The latest installment of the Cortaca Jug Game between rivals Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will be played out this Saturday on the legendary lawn of Yankee Stadium. Both squads enter Nov. 12’s tussle with unblemished records of 9-0. This past Saturday, the Bombers clinched their first Liberty League title since first joining the conference back in 2015 after they held off Union College 31-28. The Red Dragons won their second straight Empire 8 crown this season when they blew out St. John Fisher 56-14 on Saturday.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy