FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season
Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Tongues, Balls & Cans Among 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York
Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York. November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York. Widest Tongue. Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records...
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Monster Trucks Coming To Two Cities In New York State
The summer has come and gone but that doesn't mean we can't get out and enjoy some exciting events that make their way to the Empire State. One of the loudest and most powerful events in the Nation will roll in to New York State in 2023. Some of the...
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter
It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans
Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
NewsChannel 36
New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
literock973.com
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
Scared of Getting Stuck Up Here? These New Yorkers Will Save You
What would keep many people from ever hitting the slopes is what these people train for every single year. When you ask just about every person why they've never gone skiing or snowboarding in Upstate New York, most of them have the same answer. They're afraid of heights. More specifically, the gondola.
Former Binghamton Area Restaurants We Really Miss
I have lived in the Binghamton area for a total of 43 years. First for 3 years, left for 2 years, came back, and been here ever since. In that time, I have witnessed a lot of restaurants that have come and gone. The first restaurant I went to was...
Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY
Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you. Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not...
Did One Syracuse New York Family’s LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Become Reality?
Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?. Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason...
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
ithaca.com
Cortaca Jug by the Numbers
The latest installment of the Cortaca Jug Game between rivals Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will be played out this Saturday on the legendary lawn of Yankee Stadium. Both squads enter Nov. 12’s tussle with unblemished records of 9-0. This past Saturday, the Bombers clinched their first Liberty League title since first joining the conference back in 2015 after they held off Union College 31-28. The Red Dragons won their second straight Empire 8 crown this season when they blew out St. John Fisher 56-14 on Saturday.
