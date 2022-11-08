Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
Unofficial NM election results
Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office. Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. State Treasurer. Democrat Laura M. Montoya: 363,503. Republican Harry B. Montoya: 322,194. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. State Auditor. Democrat Joseph Maestas: 392,237. Libertarian Travis Sanchez: 243,245. Incumbent...
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
Election Day: What are some big races in New Mexico?
Through voting, New Mexicans are getting a chance to weigh in on a number of key races on the ballot. A few of those include U.S. Seats and the state's next governor.
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
Early voting is over in New Mexico's midterm election.
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
Broker excited despite impending challenges
Las Cruces real estate broker Steve Montanez acquired New Mexico Properties in September, but his “office” is any number of coffee shops around Las Cruces. In fact, “Let’s meet for coffee” is often the prelude to doing business for Montanez, who has been in the real estate business in Las Cruces for more than 10 years.
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
Energy high at the Amador LIVE
The atmosphere at Amador LIVE on the evening of Nov. 8 was electric and the Democrats’ watch party filled the bar and patio areas. News cameras from across the state set up around a podium with Gabe Vasquez campaign signs awaiting Vasquez to show up and present his victory, or concession) speech. Many area democrats, both on and off the ballot, were there to support one another.
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
New Mexico: What to expect on election day
Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
The race for New Mexico’s second Congressional district remains too close to call
UPDATE: (7:43 a.m.) -- Gabe Vasquez still holds a slight lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell. According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's website, all precincts have now been reported showing Vasquez with a lead of more than 1,015 votes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The seat for representing New...
New Mexico woman sentenced after fatal 2016 crash
Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for CD2 …. Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for CD2 seat. Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/race-for-governor-lujan-grisham-ronchetti-locked-in-tight-race/. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham …. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor's race. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/race-for-governor-mark-ronchetti-looks-to-turn-the-state-red-again/
