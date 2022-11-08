Read full article on original website
The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Congressman Jared Golden is hoping to hold on to his seat for a third term. The latest poll from the University of New Hampshire shows the race is a toss-up. That’s a pretty big change from September, when Golden was up by 11 percentage points over former Representative Bruce Poliquin.
Arnon Mishkin, the head of Fox News’s Decision Desk, dismissed speculation that a delay in the counting of votes in key battleground states during this week’s midterm elections is sign of nefarious activity. “It absolutely leads to questions,” Mishkin said during an appearance on Fox News anchor Martha...
