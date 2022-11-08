Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Apparently Spider-Man's Classic Origin, Particularly The Spider Bite, Wasn't Even Discussed By Captain America: Civil War's Screenwriters
Captain America: Civil War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely didn’t delve into any aspect of Spider-Man’s origin, including the spider bite.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
The Russo Brothers Get Honest About When They'd Consider Doing Another Project With Marvel
The Russo brothers address if they would consider making another project with Marvel.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4
Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV
Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
Kevin Feige Says ‘We’re Getting Close’ to the X-Men in the MCU
It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
Marvel May Have Accidentally Revealed Emilia Clarke‘s ‘Secret Invasion’ Role
Marvel's always extremely careful to keep new developments under wraps. That’s why it's so strange that they may have leaked the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. Fans have known that she’d be appearing in Secret Invasion for a while, but nobody knew who she was playing. The show is coming to Disney+ next year, and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.
Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series
A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Do you hear that? Listen carefully and you’ll pick up the faint sound of a successful franchise mutating into a cinematic universe. In this case, the franchise is A Quiet Place, which has grossed more than $630 million worldwide to date across two well-received movies. A third entry in the main storyline is in the works, but a spinoff movie titled A Quiet Place: Day One is also moving forward, based on an idea from the franchise’s writer/director, John Krasinski. The film will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose debut feature, Pig with Nicolas Cage, was one of the best American movies of recent years. (When this project was first announced back in the fall of 2020 Jeff Nichols, who made Take Shelter and Midnight Special, was attached as writer/director.)
ScreenCrush
