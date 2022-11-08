Read full article on original website
Jordan-Hare Stadium set to ‘go crazy’ in Cadillac Williams’ 1st home game as Auburn head coach
Cadillac Williams’ shirt served as both a prompt for Auburn fans and a sign of what’s to come at Jordan-Hare Stadium. When Williams took the practice field Tuesday, his shirt displayed the phrase that has been associated with him for nearly two decades: Go Crazy. Nineteen years after...
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Brett Whiteside: 'If On To Victory becomes a leader in NIL, championships will follow' at Auburn
On To Victory executive director Brett Whiteside is thrilled with the possibilities Auburn has through its NIL collective.
Auburn basketball freshman Chance Westry ‘getting closer’ to return, college debut
Auburn is inching toward a return to full strength. Four-star freshman Chance Westry is nearing a return to the fold for Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Thursday. Westry has been sidelined since early October after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure on the same day Pearl underwent a similar procedure. Read...
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach
Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin’s legacy QB set to hit the transfer portal
Auburn football is looking ahead to Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first game coached in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it appears that the quarterback that defined Bryan Harsin’s legacy on the Plains is looking elsewhere to finish out his collegiate football career. T.J. Finley, brought to the Plains to...
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Election Results
LEE COUNTY — Residents around the state turned out to vote in Tuesday’s general election. The results from Lee County ballot boxes are as follow. These numbers do not reflect votes cast outside of Lee County. ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 13: Randy Price ran uncontested. ALABAMA STATE...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
Auburn Police arrest man in weekend shooting of 22-year-old woman
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend. Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree. During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block […]
Alabama House Republican caucus to pick new speaker to replace retiring Mac McCutcheon
The Republican caucus of the Alabama House of Representatives will meet today in Montgomery to select new leaders for the next four years, including the speaker of the House. The next speaker will replace Rep. Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia, who has held the position since 2016 but did not seek another term in Tuesday’s election.
AL.com
