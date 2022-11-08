ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach

Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Election Results

LEE COUNTY — Residents around the state turned out to vote in Tuesday’s general election. The results from Lee County ballot boxes are as follow. These numbers do not reflect votes cast outside of Lee County. ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 13: Randy Price ran uncontested. ALABAMA STATE...
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance

OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest man in weekend shooting of 22-year-old woman

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend.  Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree. During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block […]
AUBURN, AL
