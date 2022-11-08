ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Letter To The Editor: Mayor Xay? Yes. The people have spoken

T’s not often that the will of the people is articulated so clearly by the end of election night. This is one of those times. Xay Khamsyvoravong beat the record of earning the most votes for a Newport City Council candidate during a non-presidential election in more than a decade, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to Newport politics over the past few months. Xay knocked on thousands of doors, held a bunch of small neighborhood gatherings, and presented a clear vision for a better Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats. Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport

Education won in Rhode Island yesterday, except perhaps in Newport. Bond issues for school construction in seven communities passed overwhelmingly. Regionalization failed in Newport, scuttling the yes votes for regionalization and school construction in Middletown. The vote against regionalization in Newport was close, 52.8 percent against regionalization with Middletown, and 47.2 percent for regionalization.
NEWPORT, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Sludge Will Be Removed

The sludge which was dumped on Almeida Road will be removed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) within the next couple of weeks. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission, said the...
REHOBOTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

