Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Valley Breeze
New representatives on Town Council, School Committee, and state representatives
SMITHFIELD – Democrats maintained control of the five-member Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while Republicans took control of the School Committee. For council, incumbents Sean Kilduff and T. Michael Lawton, Democrats, were re-elected to the board alongside Democrat John Tassoni.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Mayor Xay? Yes. The people have spoken
T’s not often that the will of the people is articulated so clearly by the end of election night. This is one of those times. Xay Khamsyvoravong beat the record of earning the most votes for a Newport City Council candidate during a non-presidential election in more than a decade, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to Newport politics over the past few months. Xay knocked on thousands of doors, held a bunch of small neighborhood gatherings, and presented a clear vision for a better Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor | It’s a no-brainer: Xay should be our next Mayor
One of the Charter Review Commission recommendations that — not shockingly — didn’t make it onto yesterday’s ballot was to designate our next mayor based on which at-large council candidate earned the most votes. As of now, the person who will become mayor of our city...
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion: Building Newport’s Future thanks Newport voters for rejecting Question 5
Building Newport’s Future (BNF) is celebrating the fact that Newport voters chose to reject Question 5, which would have passed a measure to combine Newport and Middletown school district administrations. BNF was founded by a group of Newporters who care deeply about Newport’s children and advocate for a strong...
Valley Breeze
Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats. Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill...
whatsupnewp.com
School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport
Education won in Rhode Island yesterday, except perhaps in Newport. Bond issues for school construction in seven communities passed overwhelmingly. Regionalization failed in Newport, scuttling the yes votes for regionalization and school construction in Middletown. The vote against regionalization in Newport was close, 52.8 percent against regionalization with Middletown, and 47.2 percent for regionalization.
whatsupnewp.com
Town of Middletown: School Regionalization turned back in Newport, scuttles entire proposal
It’s back to the drawing boards for Middletown’s school buildings after Newport voters rejected regionalization. While Middletown voters overwhelmingly okayed a proposal on Election Day to team up with Newport schools and a $235 million bond to clear the way for construction of three new schools, the same wasn’t true in the City-By-The-Sea.
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Polisena Jr. to succeed father as Johnston’s next mayor
After almost 16 years, Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Amore chosen as RI’s next secretary of state
Democrat Gregg Amore and Republican Pat Cortellessa are running in Tuesday’s race to be Rhode Island’s next secretary of state, the top elections official.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
ecori.org
Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records
WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
Heroux declares victory over Sheriff Hodgson
Voters will decide Tuesday whether Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson should continue running the county jails after 25 years in the job or if Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux should replace him.
Valley Breeze
Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island. The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews...
whatsupnewp.com
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
On November 10, 1780, the African Union Society (AUS) of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Former slaves, including Newport Gardner and Pompe (Zingo) Stevens, were two of the leaders in creating the AUS. In 1787 Richard Jones and Absalom Jones founded...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Sludge Will Be Removed
The sludge which was dumped on Almeida Road will be removed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) within the next couple of weeks. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by a company called EarthSource last March. Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission, said the...
whatsupnewp.com
Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
