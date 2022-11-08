Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida
Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with “dangerous storm surges” along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaDemocrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pasco
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pasco, as Subtropical Storm Nicole threatened to bring rough weather to the state. Nicole formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning. Forecasters predict it will strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in...
click orlando
Nicole Remains A Subtropical Storm As It Begins To Turn Northwestward
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 69.6 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). This motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. A turn westward or west-southwestward is then forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.
Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC
The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South
The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
Roads on Verge of Collapsing as Tropical Storm Nicole Batters Florida
Nicole will likely be elevated to a hurricane Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Is it going to be a bad winter? Scientists weigh in
NEW YORK -- Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team: "Is it going to be a bad winter?"CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question."If I had to put my head on the block for the tri-state area, it looks as though the next few months will be a bit warmer than normal and a bit drier than normal," said Simon Mason, senior research scientist at Columbia University.Mason explains the driving force behind our winter weather is the El Niño Southern Oscillation,...
rigzone.com
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
TODAY.com
Full 'Beaver Blood Moon': How to see the last total lunar eclipse for 2 years
Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first. That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November
Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
Thrillist
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
