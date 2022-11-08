Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
CBS News
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
Ex-Army sergeant admits to brutal stabbing death of soldier in Georgia barracks for 'snitching'
A former Army soldier pleaded guilty to killing a soldier who reported his friend to his superiors for drug use, prosecutors said
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Business Insider
A fighter pilot's promotion shows how China's navy is learning from the US as its aircraft carrier fleet grows
China's navy has been taking a leaf out of its US counterpart's command structure, with state broadcaster CCTV providing an insight this week into one of the first jet fighter pilots to serve in a senior role aboard an aircraft carrier. J-15 pilot Xu Ying performed the initial night landing...
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
MilitaryTimes
All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks
After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies Has an Extensive Military Background: Inside Her Army Career
90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly “Kim” Menzies may be documenting her overseas romance with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, but the San Diego native has a highly decorated military career. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s military service. What Has ‘90 Day...
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
Kentucky businessman charged with illegally sending military data to China
Prosecutors said the charges include wire fraud and exporting technical data without a license.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army put hundreds of innocent troops on FBI criminal databases, ruining careers
A pair of U.S. Army National Guard and Army Reserve recruiting programs that ran from 2005 to 2012 ended in a massive fraud investigation. As the Army investigated the programs from 2012 to 2016, hundreds of participants were wrongly placed on an FBI criminal database, disrupting their lives and hindering their career prospects. Now the Army is trying to fix its mistakes.
MilitaryTimes
Ex-contractor pleads guilty in forklift death of Air Force doctor
An ex-military contractor pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter yesterday for accidentally killing an Air Force doctor two years ago with a forklift at Al Dhafra Airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Ari Taylor, 32, was distracted on his cell phone while operating a forklift when he struck and killed Capt....
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Years after about 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal, U.S. Army investigators are reviewing the cases and correcting records because some individuals were wrongly blamed and punished, Army officials said Thursday. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division said it will complete a review of the bulk of the 1,900 soldiers by the end of this year to identify and begin to fix the mistakes. CID said agents during the initial investigation may have misunderstood facts or failed to follow proper procedures and erroneously added soldiers’ names to an FBI crime database and Pentagon records. Officials said that at the time, CID agents were grappling with a massive probe involving 100,000 people and hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially fraudulent bonus payments. “Simply put, proper procedures were not always followed,” CID Director Greg Ford said in a statement provided to the AP.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
