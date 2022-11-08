ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New law protects poll workers

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEbw9_0j38lMYA00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council enacted a new law that further protects poll workers and their family members.

During a regular meeting on Monday, council members approved two new sections of a codified ordinance, No. 1192-2022 , that deals with harassment of election officials.

Election Day latest: Polls now open

About one in six election officials reported that they have been threatened personally, with more than half of those instances not reported to law enforcement, according to survey given by the Brennan Center for Justice in March 2022.

One new section prohibits anyone from intimidating or harassing an election official or their family member. It’s a first degree misdemeanor, with mandatory prison time of at least three days.

Ohio November 2022 midterm election: What’s on the ballot

The other new section codifies what’s already in state law that prohibits loitering or engaging in election campaigning near polling locations. It also prohibits delaying an elector from reaching or leaving the polling place. That’s also a first degree misdemeanor, with at least three days of mandatory prison time.

It was passed as an emergency action and immediately put into effect in time for Election Day on Tuesday.

Click here for your local election headquarters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: Stark With Commissioner, Judge Races

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are some Stark County races. Democrat DaMonda Streeter would like to occupy the commissioner’s seat now held by Republican Janet Creighton. This, while Michelle Cordova and Matthew Kreitzer are contending for the Family Court judgeship on the common pleas court.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy