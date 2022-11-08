Read full article on original website
Newport City Council-elect to hold a caucus on Nov. 15 to informally elect Chair, Vice-Chair
Who will be Newport’s next Mayor? The conversation and jockeying have begun among those newly elected and we’ve already seen two opinion pieces on it – both calling for the top At-Large vote-getter to get the spot. Newport’s Council-elect will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at...
Opinion: Building Newport’s Future thanks Newport voters for rejecting Question 5
Building Newport’s Future (BNF) is celebrating the fact that Newport voters chose to reject Question 5, which would have passed a measure to combine Newport and Middletown school district administrations. BNF was founded by a group of Newporters who care deeply about Newport’s children and advocate for a strong...
New representatives on Town Council, School Committee, and state representatives
SMITHFIELD – Democrats maintained control of the five-member Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while Republicans took control of the School Committee. For council, incumbents Sean Kilduff and T. Michael Lawton, Democrats, were re-elected to the board alongside Democrat John Tassoni.
Letter To The Editor: Mayor Xay? Yes. The people have spoken
T’s not often that the will of the people is articulated so clearly by the end of election night. This is one of those times. Xay Khamsyvoravong beat the record of earning the most votes for a Newport City Council candidate during a non-presidential election in more than a decade, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to Newport politics over the past few months. Xay knocked on thousands of doors, held a bunch of small neighborhood gatherings, and presented a clear vision for a better Newport.
2022 Election Results: Middletown Town Council and School Committee
Results will begin to display after the polls close on November 08, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available. Unofficial results: Updated November 08, 2022 11:06 PM. 5 of 5 polling places reporting (100%) Non-Partisan Town Council Town of Middletown. 7 to...
Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race
As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
Letter To The Editor | It’s a no-brainer: Xay should be our next Mayor
One of the Charter Review Commission recommendations that — not shockingly — didn’t make it onto yesterday’s ballot was to designate our next mayor based on which at-large council candidate earned the most votes. As of now, the person who will become mayor of our city...
City of Newport releases latest draft of its Transportation Master Plan
With an eye toward making Newport a safe and inviting place for all people to travel, whether on foot, by bike, by bus, or by vehicle, the City of Newport on Wednesday released the latest draft of its comprehensive 2022 Transportation Master Plan. Entitled Keep Newport Moving, the draft plan...
Here’s How Fall River Voted in this Year’s Election
For the most part, voters in Fall River followed the lead of other communities in electing candidates and weighing in on the ballot questions at yesterday’s state election, supporting all Democrats on the ballot, joining the trend in three of the four statewide referendums and, in a special city election, voting for Fall River to become members of the MBTA.
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats. Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: First Barnstable state Rep. District (Chris Flanagan vs. Tracy Post vs. Abraham Kasparian Jr.)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Three candidates — Democrat Chris Flanagan, Republican Tracy Post and We The People Party member Abraham Kasparian Jr. — are facing off to represent this open state Rep. seat covering part of Barnstable County. None of the...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln
LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
On November 10, 1780, the African Union Society (AUS) of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Former slaves, including Newport Gardner and Pompe (Zingo) Stevens, were two of the leaders in creating the AUS. In 1787 Richard Jones and Absalom Jones founded...
