Maidsville, WV

Interstate 79 accident slows traffic in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Traffic slowed on Interstate 79 southbound in Harrison County on Thursday evening as emergency crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents. The first accident occurred near mile marker 114, resulting in one person being transported for medical care, according to a Harrison-Taylor 911...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Veteran Harrison, West Virginia, judge denies bond reduction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thirty-year Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell on Thursday denied a defense motion to reduce bond for a Preston County man charged with soliciting a minor via computer. Harrison Defender Susan Morris and Assistant Defender Jordan Dishong had requested any kind of modification or...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Sharon Lee Lane

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Lee Lane, 77, of Hepzibah, WV, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Clarksburg on October 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Harley Francis Jeffries Sr. and Pearl Marie (Robinson) Jeffries.
HEPZIBAH, WV
Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting

SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Frank J. Lopez

CLARKBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant.
CLARKSBURG, WV
MDOT meets with Garrett County officials in annual statewide tour

OAKLAND — Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation met this week with Garrett County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The Draft CTP calls for a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Ribbon Cutting ceremony held for Mon Health SJMH

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 50th anniversary of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lewis County the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The hospital has been in its current location since November 19, 1972. The hospital's roots go back beyond that...
WESTON, WV
Barbara Lucille Dye Moorfield

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara Lucille Dye Moorfield, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Norman and Lucille Embry Dye. Barbara was a secretary...
FAIRMONT, WV
Healthy Families Garrett County participates in Pilot Program

OAKLAND — Effective in January 2022, Maryland Medicaid expanded coverage to include evidence-based home visiting services (HVS) for Medicaid participants. Home visitors associated with either Healthy Families America (HFA) or Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) will be reimbursed for providing supportive services for pregnant individuals during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as support for both parents and the child after birth up to age 2.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Aurora/Eglon News

The Brookside Brethren Church will sponsor a Griefshare event “Surviving the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the church. For more information, call 1-304-288-1004. The November recycle date at the Aurora School is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
AURORA, WV

