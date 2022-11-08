Read full article on original website
Interstate 79 accident slows traffic in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Traffic slowed on Interstate 79 southbound in Harrison County on Thursday evening as emergency crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents. The first accident occurred near mile marker 114, resulting in one person being transported for medical care, according to a Harrison-Taylor 911...
Update: North Elementary in Morgantown, West Virginia, taken off lockdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — North Elementary in Morgantown was given the all clear Thursday afternoon after going on lockdown due to reports of possible gunshots in the area. The lockdown was lifted, and it is believed that someone may have been hunting on private land a considerable distance...
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
Veteran Harrison, West Virginia, judge denies bond reduction
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thirty-year Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell on Thursday denied a defense motion to reduce bond for a Preston County man charged with soliciting a minor via computer. Harrison Defender Susan Morris and Assistant Defender Jordan Dishong had requested any kind of modification or...
FYE at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, indicates closure; mall official says store may relocate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pop culture store FYE is the latest store to indicate that they're closing at the Meadowbrook Mall's northeast end to make room for a giant incoming retailer that remains officially unnamed. However, mall officials have indicated that FYE's closure might not be the case.
Antero Resources completes $600,000 pledge to Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Antero Resources completed its pledge to support the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Thursday during a presentation on the stage of the historic theater. Regional Vice President Kevin Ellis presented theater management with a $100,000 check, the final installment of the company’s $600,000 commitment....
Sharon Lee Lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Lee Lane, 77, of Hepzibah, WV, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Clarksburg on October 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Harley Francis Jeffries Sr. and Pearl Marie (Robinson) Jeffries.
Health Department schedules second ‘Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally’
ACCIDENT — On Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Northern High School cafeteria, Lt. Michael Sigmund from the Maryland State Police and Dfc. Jenna Wilt, school resource officer from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, will brief parents, guardians and any other interested adults on the most common trends among youth.
Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting
SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
Harrison County and West Virginia see lowest voter turnout in a General Election since 2014
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Voter turnout in Harrison County and the state of West Virginia was down for this year's General Election, according to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office. Statewide, voter turnout on Tuesday was 42.63%. It was just slightly higher in Harrison County,...
Frank J. Lopez
CLARKBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant.
MDOT meets with Garrett County officials in annual statewide tour
OAKLAND — Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation met this week with Garrett County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The Draft CTP calls for a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to...
EQT Foundation establishes GIVE Marion Fund with $50,000 donation to YCF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. has partnered with the EQT Foundation to support nonprofits in Marion County through a new endowment fund. The GIVE Marion Fund was established with a $50,000 donation from the EQT Foundation. The annual earnings from...
Fairmont, West Virginia, Rotary Club to donate supplies to local schools, WVU Medicine hospice care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Rotary Club has collected student dictionaries for its annual donation drive to underprivileged students in local schools, as well as food that will be given to hospice patients through WVU Medicine ahead of Thanksgiving. Fairmont Rotary Club President Laura Candell said the...
Ribbon Cutting ceremony held for Mon Health SJMH
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 50th anniversary of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lewis County the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The hospital has been in its current location since November 19, 1972. The hospital's roots go back beyond that...
Barbara Lucille Dye Moorfield
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara Lucille Dye Moorfield, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Norman and Lucille Embry Dye. Barbara was a secretary...
Healthy Families Garrett County participates in Pilot Program
OAKLAND — Effective in January 2022, Maryland Medicaid expanded coverage to include evidence-based home visiting services (HVS) for Medicaid participants. Home visitors associated with either Healthy Families America (HFA) or Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) will be reimbursed for providing supportive services for pregnant individuals during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as support for both parents and the child after birth up to age 2.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Brookside Brethren Church will sponsor a Griefshare event “Surviving the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the church. For more information, call 1-304-288-1004. The November recycle date at the Aurora School is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Busy 1st weekend of football playoffs for locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — And then there were 48. Three classes of 16 teams will hit the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the first round of the WVSSAC high school football playoffs.
