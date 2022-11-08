Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
IMB Partners Exceeds $1 Billion Revenue Milestone With Its Newest Acquisition
IMB Partners, a Black investment firm that has recently grown at a bullish pace, just crossed the $1 billion revenue mark with its latest acquisition. The Bethesda, Maryland-based IMB has bought Farwest Corrosion Control Co. for an undisclosed amount. IMB picks up a company based in the Los Angeles metro area offering cathodic protection and corrosion control services with annual revenue of $65 million.
bitcoinist.com
Sportspace Will Revolutionize the Move to Earn Industry with Its AR Fitness and Sport to Earn Model
The move to earn space gained significant traction during 2022, with solid projects such as Stepn bringing the industry to the forefront of the industry. The allure of keeping healthy while earning a secondary income was a fantastic incentive for users. If you were a fan of previous move-to-earn platforms,...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
agritechtomorrow.com
DroneDeploy Completes Acquisition of StructionSite to Create Unified Reality Capture Platform
Acquisition Combines Industry’s Leading Aerial and Ground Reality Capture Solutions to Meet Industry Demand and Accelerates Both Companies’ Roadmaps. News of the acquisition has been met with "overwhelmingly positive" response from customers of both companies. Rapid integration of both products' core capabilities will quickly provide customers with the...
Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
constructiontechnology.media
New products and services announced at Trimble Dimensions
At Trimble Dimensions in Las Vegas, US, new products and services were announced, such as the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline projects, a collaboration between Trimble and HP on a robotic total station, and a new partnerhip in autonomous construction surveying technology. Over...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
supplychain247.com
Pivotree and GreyOrange partner on order fulfillment capabilities
Pivotree Inc., a provider of order management and warehouse management system (WMS) software, and GreyOrange Inc., a leader in automated robotic fulfillment and optimization software, today announced a new partnership to offer comprehensive fulfillment capabilities within warehouses and distribution centers. This joint offering from Pivotree and GreyOrange will deliver a competitive edge for customers increasing visibility, accuracy, and cost efficiency, the partners stated.
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
thefastmode.com
Optiva Migrates Digitel’s 7.2 million Subscribers in Upgrade & Go-live of its New BSS Platform
Optiva and Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, successfully migrated Digitel’s 7.2 million subscribers in the upgrade and go-live of its new BSS platform. Optiva's next-generation convergent solution enhances Digitel's capabilities for new service offerings and long-term growth in VoLTE, 5G and IoT. The next-generation BSS platform...
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
