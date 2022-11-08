IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)

