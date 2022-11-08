Read full article on original website
Zanab Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Said She ‘Stopped Eating’ Over Fiancé’s Rude Comments
Zanab Jaffrey said in the reunion special for the Netflix show that Cole Barnett made “daily comments about my face and my body.”
Bustle
Love Is Blind
Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey’s Love Is Blind wedding didn’t end in a marriage, but it did end in one of the season’s most memorable moments. At the altar, Zanab listed a few reasons why she wouldn’t be going through with their relationship. “You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence,” she told him during the show’s Nov. 9 finale.
Bustle
Interview With The Vampire,
Fake blood is fun to play with, Bailey Bass tells Bustle over Zoom. The Interview with the Vampire star credits this discovery to her costar, Jacob Anderson, who realized that the sticky substance “makes a quacking noise when you separate your hands.”. It’s how the cast keeps things light,...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story
A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love
Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown has LEFT Kody, Reliable Sister Wives Insider Says
Someone may wanna go grab a roll of paper towels for Gwendlyn Brown. Because the TLC personality just spilled a whole bunch of tea. Sitting down for a TikTok Live on her best friend’s account on Monday, the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown took fans and followers behind the scenes of Sister Wives, most notably confirming speculation over the status of her dad’s relationship with Janelle.
‘Jeopardy’ Fans Shocked After Ken Jennings Lets Four-Letter Word Slip
What in the world got into Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings during a game that simply was an exhibition, not a real competition? If you have not heard about the outrage, then let’s catch you up to speed. Right now, the famed Tournament of Champions is going down with Jennings as the host. That makes sense since he’s a major winner in the show’s history. In the exhibition, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach all took part. That’s pretty cool right there. Yet what they, and maybe Jennings himself, were not expecting is what popped out of Ken’s mouth. Nope, it was not a piece of chewing gum.
Bustle
Karamo Brown Has Some Powerful Advice For Bachelor Zach Shallcross
Fresh off of his guest appearance on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Karamo Brown has a few words of advice for Bachelor Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross. “Wait to have intimate moments, even kisses,” the Queer Eye culture coach advises. “The intimacy intensifies the emotions faster, and you stop seeing red flags as quick as you would.” Karamo, who recently launched an eponymous daytime talk show, tells Bustle that he’d be happy to return to Bachelor Nation. “I’m an uber fan of the franchise,” he says. “If The Bachelor ever wanted me back, I would go back in a heartbeat.”
Bustle
Too Hot To Handle
If you’ve been patiently waiting for Too Hot to Handle Season 4, you’re in luck. Netflix just announced that the next installment drops before the end of the year. The dating reality show puts horny singles to the test by putting them in tempting situations to see if they will hook up, touch each other (or themselves), or stay celibate long enough to win prize money. Slip-ups do happen, but the cash dwindles every time. Oh, and there’s one more catch. The fun of the show relies on its participants not knowing what they’re signing up for — so they actually spend some time flirting with each other before Lana, the show’s Alexa-esque “host,” reveals the rules of the game.
ETOnline.com
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
NPR
We proposed to 'Love Is Blind' sight unseen, then watched
The reality dating show Love Is Blind is built around a simple premise: Couples date without meeting face to face, fall in love with each other's personalities, and don't meet in person until after they've gotten engaged. Viewers are bound to have strong opinions on the couples. The Netflix show just wrapped its third season, and we're going to unpack what happened.
Bustle
The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla Mixes Acting & Activism In Meaningful Ways
The highly-anticipated offering of The Crown Season 5 has landed on Netflix. One of the biggest draws of this new season is, of course, the breakdown of Diana and Charles’ marriage, and her subsequent relationship with Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed. The actor who portrays Fayed in the upcoming Netflix series is Khalid Abdalla, but what do we know of this actor, producer, and activist?
Bustle
I Love My Best Friend, We Hook Up, But He Doesn't Love Me Back
Q: To put it simply, I’m in love with my best friend. Our chemistry is undeniable, we finish each other's sentences, we both want the same things in life. Dating is hard because other guys hate that I have a male best friend, and opportunities to date don’t come too easily for me. An extra layer is that we’ve slept together countless times, both in the early days and more recently. Whilst there’s things about him I can’t stand, I want him more than anything or anyone. But here’s the catch: He doesn’t seem to feel the same way. He continuously dates gorgeous women (you know the kind), looking for The One, and I spend too much of my time agonizing over why I’m not enough for him. It’s served a massive blow to my confidence and now he’s with someone new, my heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Is there any way I can get over him but maintain the friendship? I can’t even begin to imagine life without my very best friend.
Bustle
Olivia Attwood Shares Her “Heartbreak” Over Early I’m A Celeb Exit
Just as her long-time fans expected, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood conquered a lot within the first 24 hours of starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She was branded a VIP (Very Isolated Person), jumped out of a helicopter with Chris Moyles, slept on a deserted island with Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, and eventually made her way into camp. But by the second episode, Attwood had become the first celebrity to exit the series. So why did Attwood leave the jungle?
Bustle
Warrior Nun
If showrunner Simon Barry had his way, Warrior Nun and the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword would be on air for quite a while. "Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely," he told Inverse in 2020. Netflix just dropped Season 2, and the streaming service has yet...
Bustle
Fans Are Calling Out BBC For Mixing Up Black Drag Race UK Queens
The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now well underway, and this year’s sickening line-up of aspiring drag superstars continues to thrill fans of the groundbreaking reality series with their knockout runway looks and Werk Room antics. However, viewers recently called out the BBC after one of the network’s official social media accounts mixed up the show’s Black contestants, Baby and Black Peppa.
Bustle
Yes, Prince Charles Really Did Breakdance
The fifth episode of The Crown Season 5 concludes by recognizing King Charles’ The Prince’s Trust, which he founded in 1976 to help with “improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.” Right before the credits roll, a video of Charles (portrayed by Dominic West) breakdancing to “Don’t Sweat the Technique” plays. The moment seems so out of place for the royal that some may be wondering, did this really happen?
Bustle
Painted With Raven Is Back For S2 & The Trailer Is Sickening
With a growing number of sickening spin-offs and international iterations, the groundbreaking RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is refusing to pump the brakes. The likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Trixie Mattel are just a few of the major names to have launched their careers in the famous Werk Room. Now, Drag Race favourite and Emmy award-winning makeup artist, Raven, is returning to front the much-anticipated second outing of her very own reality competition series — and you can get an exclusive first look at the Painted With Raven Season 2 trailer, below.
Bustle
Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Disco Ball Crop Top On Her Elle UK Cover
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking fierce, sometimes polarizing ‘fits, so she must have been in her element during her Elle UK cover shoot. The British publication styled her in two flashy, metallic looks for their December edition and they were, in a word, audacious. Behind the title...
