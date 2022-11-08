ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport

Education won in Rhode Island yesterday, except perhaps in Newport. Bond issues for school construction in seven communities passed overwhelmingly. Regionalization failed in Newport, scuttling the yes votes for regionalization and school construction in Middletown. The vote against regionalization in Newport was close, 52.8 percent against regionalization with Middletown, and 47.2 percent for regionalization.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

City of Newport releases latest draft of its Transportation Master Plan

With an eye toward making Newport a safe and inviting place for all people to travel, whether on foot, by bike, by bus, or by vehicle, the City of Newport on Wednesday released the latest draft of its comprehensive 2022 Transportation Master Plan. Entitled Keep Newport Moving, the draft plan...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Battle of Rhode Island: Middletown Historical Society unveils sign on the Siege of Newport

The Middletown Historical Society recently unveiled a new historical signboard focused on the Siege of Newport, which was an attempt to oust the British forces occupying Aquidneck Island in 1778. Located on the lawn of the Witherbee School, at the corner of Green End Ave. and Valley Road, the sign was funded by generous donations from the Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution. It is dedicated to the memory of the late Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

People’s Credit Union holding Community Winter Coat Drive for the MLK Center

People’s Credit Union is holding a community winter coat drive in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) from now until Monday, November 21st. The credit union is accepting new or slightly used cold-weather coats and accessories for adults and children to be distributed to...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Hospital becomes the first in the United States to benefit from an Anouk Foundation Mural Project

Behavioral health patients at Newport Hospital will enjoy a more inviting environment thanks to a first-of-its-kind art project. The hospital is the first United States institution to have the Anouk Foundation paint therapeutic murals on its walls, according to a press release from Newport Hospital. The Switzerland-based nonprofit works with...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts 13 new members

The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of thirteen sailors during its 12th ceremony, held November 5, 2022 in Newport. Ed Adams – Racing legend and coach, Adams excelled in college, World Championship and offshore competitions. As a coach his teams have won numerous Olympic and World Championship titles.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 11 – 13

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13. Veterans Day: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set to return on Nov. 25

The City of Newport today announced on social media that the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25;. Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as we kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 25th at 6 p.m. sharp!
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Island Moving Co. announces details for 21st Annual ‘A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff’

Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details of its 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Due to the unique nature of the experience, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance. IMC’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has historically sold out. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Information and tickets are available at www.islandmovigco.org. Tickets are now on sale now!
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Norma P. Lewis

Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
WESTFIELD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Pamela Gifford Campagna

Pamela (Gifford) Campagna, 75, of Hamden, Ct, passed away on October 4, 2022, in the Westview Villa, East Providence, RI. She was the wife of Dr. Anthony Campagna. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Cynthia (Trull) Gifford, granddaughter of Flavel and Doris (Cottle) Gifford of West Tisbury, Mass. and of Carlton and Rosmond Trull of Fairhaven, Mass.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy