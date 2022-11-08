Read full article on original website
Newport City Council-elect to hold a caucus on Nov. 15 to informally elect Chair, Vice-Chair
Who will be Newport’s next Mayor? The conversation and jockeying have begun among those newly elected and we’ve already seen two opinion pieces on it – both calling for the top At-Large vote-getter to get the spot. Newport’s Council-elect will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at...
Opinion: Building Newport’s Future thanks Newport voters for rejecting Question 5
Building Newport’s Future (BNF) is celebrating the fact that Newport voters chose to reject Question 5, which would have passed a measure to combine Newport and Middletown school district administrations. BNF was founded by a group of Newporters who care deeply about Newport’s children and advocate for a strong...
2022 Election Results: Establishment of a Newport/Middletown Regional School District
Voters in Middletown and Newport will decide during the General Election on whether to approve or reject a Regional School District. Both questions in Middletown and the question in Newport must pass for a Regional School District to move forward. Results will begin to display after the polls close on...
Letter To The Editor | It’s a no-brainer: Xay should be our next Mayor
One of the Charter Review Commission recommendations that — not shockingly — didn’t make it onto yesterday’s ballot was to designate our next mayor based on which at-large council candidate earned the most votes. As of now, the person who will become mayor of our city...
School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport
Education won in Rhode Island yesterday, except perhaps in Newport. Bond issues for school construction in seven communities passed overwhelmingly. Regionalization failed in Newport, scuttling the yes votes for regionalization and school construction in Middletown. The vote against regionalization in Newport was close, 52.8 percent against regionalization with Middletown, and 47.2 percent for regionalization.
Town of Middletown: School Regionalization turned back in Newport, scuttles entire proposal
It’s back to the drawing boards for Middletown’s school buildings after Newport voters rejected regionalization. While Middletown voters overwhelmingly okayed a proposal on Election Day to team up with Newport schools and a $235 million bond to clear the way for construction of three new schools, the same wasn’t true in the City-By-The-Sea.
City of Newport releases latest draft of its Transportation Master Plan
With an eye toward making Newport a safe and inviting place for all people to travel, whether on foot, by bike, by bus, or by vehicle, the City of Newport on Wednesday released the latest draft of its comprehensive 2022 Transportation Master Plan. Entitled Keep Newport Moving, the draft plan...
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
On November 10, 1780, the African Union Society (AUS) of Newport, Rhode Island was established. It was the first attested Black Mutual Aid Society. Former slaves, including Newport Gardner and Pompe (Zingo) Stevens, were two of the leaders in creating the AUS. In 1787 Richard Jones and Absalom Jones founded...
Battle of Rhode Island: Middletown Historical Society unveils sign on the Siege of Newport
The Middletown Historical Society recently unveiled a new historical signboard focused on the Siege of Newport, which was an attempt to oust the British forces occupying Aquidneck Island in 1778. Located on the lawn of the Witherbee School, at the corner of Green End Ave. and Valley Road, the sign was funded by generous donations from the Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution. It is dedicated to the memory of the late Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D.
People’s Credit Union holding Community Winter Coat Drive for the MLK Center
People’s Credit Union is holding a community winter coat drive in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) from now until Monday, November 21st. The credit union is accepting new or slightly used cold-weather coats and accessories for adults and children to be distributed to...
Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
Newport Hospital becomes the first in the United States to benefit from an Anouk Foundation Mural Project
Behavioral health patients at Newport Hospital will enjoy a more inviting environment thanks to a first-of-its-kind art project. The hospital is the first United States institution to have the Anouk Foundation paint therapeutic murals on its walls, according to a press release from Newport Hospital. The Switzerland-based nonprofit works with...
National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts 13 new members
The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of thirteen sailors during its 12th ceremony, held November 5, 2022 in Newport. Ed Adams – Racing legend and coach, Adams excelled in college, World Championship and offshore competitions. As a coach his teams have won numerous Olympic and World Championship titles.
What’s up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 11 – 13
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13. Veterans Day: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Additive Manufacturing Working Group meets at NUWC Division Newport to discuss latest efforts
NEWPORT, R.I. – Additive manufacturing is expanding what is possible in engineering and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) warfare centers are ensuring they remain at the forefront of this emerging field. About 30 representatives from nine of the 10 NAVSEA warfare centers and other Navy research installations met...
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 12 – 19)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 13 – 19, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set to return on Nov. 25
The City of Newport today announced on social media that the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25;. Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as we kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 25th at 6 p.m. sharp!
Island Moving Co. announces details for 21st Annual ‘A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff’
Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details of its 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Due to the unique nature of the experience, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance. IMC’s production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff has historically sold out. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Information and tickets are available at www.islandmovigco.org. Tickets are now on sale now!
Obituary: Norma P. Lewis
Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
Obituary: Pamela Gifford Campagna
Pamela (Gifford) Campagna, 75, of Hamden, Ct, passed away on October 4, 2022, in the Westview Villa, East Providence, RI. She was the wife of Dr. Anthony Campagna. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Cynthia (Trull) Gifford, granddaughter of Flavel and Doris (Cottle) Gifford of West Tisbury, Mass. and of Carlton and Rosmond Trull of Fairhaven, Mass.
