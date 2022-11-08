Harbor Humane sees over 70 adoptions in days following plea for help

OTTAWA COUNTY — When a local West Michigan shelter asked for help in a challenging season, community members stepped up.

Harbor Humane saw 73 adoptions last week, including 44 cats, 25 dogs, two guinea pigs and two rabbits.

"We are so thrilled to see so many happy faces," the nonprofit wrote on social media Monday, Nov. 7. "We are so thankful to our community for adopting and giving loving homes to these amazing animals."

The shelter posted a plea for help Wednesday, Nov. 2, calling 2022 "relentless."

"We've been at this for years," Harbor wrote. "And all we feel lately is more animals sitting, less animals getting adopted, more animals coming to our shelter."

When animal shelters were faced with sky-high application rates at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hardly anyone knew how long the pandemic would last, or what would happen to newly adopted pets when life went "back to normal." Over the past six months, they've found out.

"This year, there just appears to be no end in sight," the organization wrote. "We just can't keep up. We are facing the consequences of COVID, of surgery being halted early in the pandemic and of vet practices having limited operations for the longest time.

"And, on top of that, animals are sitting longer. People are back to normal, traveling, and not as excited to add a new (furry) friend as they were the past couple years."

According to the post, staff at Harbor Humane are "beyond burnt out."

"We need to come up with a new term — that one no longer does it justice. We are chronically short-staffed in an economy where it's so difficult to compete in wages. Our starting wage is $11 — and everyone, from the top down, is woefully underpaid to do this relentless work."

As of Monday, there were still 150 cats and 43 dogs available for adoption, with more waiting in the wings — including a box of puppies abandoned in last weekend's windstorm.

The puppies, about four-weeks-old, wouldn't have survived the night without the help of an anonymous caller and a responding deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, according to Harbor Humane.

"They were soaking wet with low temperatures," the nonprofit wrote on social media over the weekend. "A couple are still in critical condition, but we are hopeful that they will all pull through. They will all be going into foster homes where they will get warmth, snuggles, and TLC from our awesome group of foster families."

Harbor is seeking donations to help care for the abandoned puppies, and the other animals in the shelter.

"We've asked for a lot lately, and are beyond grateful to our community for their generosity," the nonprofit wrote. "But if you'd like to help us care for these pups, every little bit counts."

Donate online at harborhumane.org.

