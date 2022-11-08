Read full article on original website
Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James
Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Gareth Southgate has just announced the 26 players he has selected to attend the World Cup in Qatar. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those selected. Who are the surprise picks and who gets left behind?
Here is every nation's final 26-man squad announced so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Some of the world's best football stars will be making the trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, which begins November 20.
SkySports
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Frank Lampard endures darkest night as Everton boss as familiar failings return
This was up there with the worst performances of the Farhad Moshiri era - and that is saying something. It was that bad. Defensively absent, and toothless in attack. Without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski - the dads of the group - there is no backbone. What made...
lastwordonsports.com
James Maddison Makes It – England Squad Announced for World Cup
Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad, presenting a side that has plenty of potential to win the World Cup. Read on to find out who made it in the England World Cup squad and some of the players that missed out. England Squad Announced for the World Cup. Who...
Yardbarker
Motherwell v Celtic – Team News, Match Officials, KO Time and Where to Watch
Celtic are back at Fir Park this evening, just a few weeks after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Motherwell in the League Cup quarter final tie. Ange Postecoglou will be looking for a similar high standard of performance and hopefully the same kind of result as the Celtic manager looks to finish off the two matches ahead of the break for the World Cup with strong performances and six points starting this evening before taking on Ross County – who won at Easter Road last night – at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.
Nathan Jones watches Southampton squeeze past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties
Nathan Jones was given a warning about the extent of the task facing him at Southampton after seeing his prospective new side scrape past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.Welshman Jones watched from the stands at St Mary’s as goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved Dominic Iorfa’s spot-kick to spare Saints’ blushes in a 6-5 shoot-out triumph over League One opposition.The current Luton boss is expected to be confirmed as successor to the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl before Saturday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.He witnessed a Saints team led by interim boss Ruben Selles labour to a 1-1 draw in 90...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar
Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
England World Cup squad: Five biggest omissions ahead of Qatar
England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions will be led by captain Harry Kane, while the likes of Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford were all automatic selections following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final last summer.Several regulars such as Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have overcome fitness concerns to be included, but Reece James and Ben Chilwell are among those to be denied a spot due to injury.Southgate has also included a couple of late bolters, with the in-form trio of Ben White, James Maddison and Callum...
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Sands, Celtic, Maeda, Doak, Ramsay, Aberdeen, Hibs
James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who helped set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required)
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Finn Russell included in 94% of BBC readers' teams
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start. The fly-half, originally omitted...
BBC
Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain
Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Rennes Forward Martin Terrier
Chelsea may move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a signing for the forward areas.
Wales World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Not since 1958 have Wales played at a World Cup. As comedian and Welsh football fanatic Elis James will tell you, that was so long ago it was before the invention of the duvet… But 64 years on, a new generation finally have the chance to replicate the exploits of John Charles, Ivor Allchurch, Cliff Jones and co.At Sweden ’58, Wales advanced past the group stage by beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off, having finished level on points with the Magyars, before going down 1-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter-finals as a 17-year-old Pele burst on to...
Yardbarker
The Battle of Fir Park: Motherwell 1 – 2 Celtic: One down, one to go
Nobody said it would be easy, did they? Alas, we got what we came for in the end at Fir Park against a very dogged and determined Motherwell side tonight. Stevie Hammell must have been hurting form that ViaPlay League Cup result a few weeks ago and it sure showed in the defending of our hosts.
