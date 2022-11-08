ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive

Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
SFGate

Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg

BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy