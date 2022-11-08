ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

City of Wooster cleans up borders along Oak Hill Road

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 2 days ago
WOOSTER − The City of Wooster cleaned up its borders Monday evening when the City Council annexed less than one acre on the east side of Oak Hill Road.

The slivers of land stretched across two parcels on either side of the intersection with Oldman Road.

The gaps in the map occurred when a right of way lane was not annexed into the city.

More action at the Monday, Nov. 7 Wooster City Council meeting

  • The Community Reinvestment Area agreement with North Pole Holdings was modified to include Westfield Bank as a facility tenant. North Pole is partially compliant with its agreement as it exceeds payroll requirements, but does not meet employment requirements. With Westfield Bank becoming a tenant, North Pole Holdings is expected to exceed those employment requirements.
  • The city will contract Jones and Henry for an estimated cost of $157,950. They will upgrade the tanks at the water treatment facility and will analyze the plant's capacity for pollutants.
  • Hilton Garden Inn at 595 Dover Road will receive a liquor license.

Up next: Wooster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at City Hall.

