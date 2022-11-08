Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Graffiti Vandal Caught on Video in Lakewood
A man was caught on video spraying graffiti in Lakewood early this morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Monmouth Avenue. The person who witnessed the criminal activity videoed the incident and phoned police. The suspect fled the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Reb Avi Schulman Z”L [Livestream]
Reb Avi’s son is the principal at Orchas Chaim in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Chaveirim Volunteers Jump Into Action Following Lakewood House Fire [PHOTOS]
Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the laundry room of a home in Lakewood. The fire caused significant damage but was prevented from spreading to most of the house. Immediately after the fire, Chaveirim members went through the house and gathered all the clothing in the...
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
At least 1 dead, multiple hurt after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Accident Involving School Bus in Lakewood
The accident happened yesterday evening on Cedarbridge Avenue. Over a dozen children were onboard but were luckily not injured. (Video provided by PM Security)
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Teens Break into Shul in Lakewood, Attempt to Steal Pushkas
Three teens broke into a Shul in Lakewood overnight and allegedly attempted to steal the Pushkas (charity boxes). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Motorcycle Accident in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue. Police tell TLS the motorcyclist had the right pf way. He was transported to Ocian Medical Center in Brick with non-life-threatening injuries. [TLS-95]
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer Urges Pedestrians to Wear Reflectors
With the clock change bringing on earlier winter nights, Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer is urging pedestrians to wear reflectors when walking after dark. “Each year, we see numerous pedestrian accidents on the roads, and reflectors will help you stay safe,” says Chief Meyer. The Police Department will soon...
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022
Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023
There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
Serious Crash Closes Central Jersey Roadway
A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash. Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next...
New Jersey man who cruelly looted sick girlfriend’s bank account, heads to prison
A Lacey Township man who cruelly took advantage of his then-sick girlfriend by devising a scheme to steal from her bank accounts has now received a sentence for prison, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was in June of 2021 that 56-year-old Ross Miserendino was charged, in August...
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
Comments / 2