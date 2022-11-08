ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Graffiti Vandal Caught on Video in Lakewood

A man was caught on video spraying graffiti in Lakewood early this morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Monmouth Avenue. The person who witnessed the criminal activity videoed the incident and phoned police. The suspect fled the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Reb Avi Schulman Z”L [Livestream]

Reb Avi’s son is the principal at Orchas Chaim in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

At least 1 dead, multiple hurt after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Surveillance Video Captures Motorcycle Accident in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue. Police tell TLS the motorcyclist had the right pf way. He was transported to Ocian Medical Center in Brick with non-life-threatening injuries. [TLS-95]
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022

Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
92.7 WOBM

The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023

There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy