The GOP's shadow race for Nebraska senator is already locked up — if the governor wants it
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts sounds open to becoming a senator — and that’s good news to Mitch McConnell and other top Washington Republicans who are eager for him to join the chamber. Ricketts has made clear he won’t appoint himself to the seat of outgoing...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where GOP lawmakers drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats. But Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, was able to win handily in a heavily blue Orlando-area district that was relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who lost her challenge against Sen. Marco Rubio.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Live election updates: A 'red wave' in the House never appeared while three uncalled Senate races will decide the fate of the chamber
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race
Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor. With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
RNC’s Decision Not To Foot Donald Trump’s Legal Bills If He Runs For President Could Throw Major Wrench in His Finances
With Donald Trump reportedly gearing up to announce his presidential campaign for 2024, he may find one source of money drying up quickly. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has already announced that the group will be unable to pay for the former president’s legal bills if he decides to run.
Democrats' Most Embarrassing Loss of the 2022 Midterms
Poor messaging and bad bets led to Democrats backsliding in a place they otherwise should have dominated.
Florida’s Marco Rubio wins third Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy
The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
