CLEVELAND TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a petition for annexation has been filed with Cleveland Town for the purpose of annexing a parcel of land belonging to Michelle & Dylan Priano hereinafter described as follows:. BOUNDARY DESCRIPTION:. Beginning at the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 17 South, Range 9...
Banquet to Honor Carbon County Nurses
RNs, LPNs and CNAs will be honored at the inaugural Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Nurses Banquet on Wedesnday, Dec. 7. This free event is open to all Carbon County nurses as well as one guest. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce has been giving back to those whose serve...
Walkability Study Results Presented in Helper
Pam Juliano was joined by a representative of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering on Thursday to present the walkability survey results to the Helper City Council. Juliano explained that the plan is for the study to work in conjunction with the revitalization that was started on Main Street and how it could progress. They want to make a connectivity opportunity between the railroad station to Main Street and continue on to the walkway and all the way up to the Rock Shop near Pick and Rail.
Elmo Town Makes Preparations for Winter
The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.
Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved
Voters saw an advisory question on the ballot. The post Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved appeared first on Local News 8.
10 Projects to Improve Boating Access in Utah
Several projects aimed at improving boater access in Utah were recently approved for funding and should begin construction in 2023. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources administers the Boating Access Grant Program for Utah, which funds projects like boat ramps, marina parking areas, marina restrooms, docks and other improvements at boating areas. Through a partnership with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, approximately $1.2 million in funding is available for these improvements at various locations each year. Federal funds granted to the DWR by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program cover 75% of the overall project costs.
PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units. 301 – Tracey Parker, Misc House Hold, Beds. 254 – Madeline Salazar, Trailer, Motorcycle, Misc Other Items.
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then ‘abandoning’ jobs
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Epicenter Says Goodbye to One of Its Own
Steph Crabtree originally joined Epicenter as a summer intern between semesters studying architecture at the University of Utah. She has been committed to the organization ever since. After completing her degree, she joined the team full time as a housing specialist and even became the deputy director shortly after Epicenter...
Going Through Carbon County Is A Way To Get To Moab, Utah
Carbon County Mountain(Image is author's) Moab, Utah, has become a tourist destination for people from around the United States and even the world. It is a beautiful, scenic area where red rocks abound. The spectacular views are breathtaking. Getting to Moab from the Salt Lake City area (where tourists may fly into if traveling by plane) may be a pleasant automobile ride which will go through Carbon County, Utah.
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
Green River City Council Applauds Flower Girls’ Efforts
During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, citizen Joni Pace took time to honor Gayna Salinas and Christine Sheeter. These women were praised for their efforts of watering flowers around the city throughout the spring and summer. Shortly after convening, the city council broke out as the planning...
The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
49th Annual Soroptimist International of Price Charity Benefit
The local Soroptimist International of Price group is excited to be hosting its 49th Annual Charity Benefit on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon Country Club. This annual affair is open to anyone over the age of 21 years old as there will be adult beverages served during the event.
Officials Say EPA Regs Raise Costs At Wyoming Gas Pumps
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every time drivers fill up at the pump in Wyoming, they might pay as much 20 cents per gallon for something called the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the EPA won’t allow exemptions that would reduce that cost. The RFS...
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property
Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
Fast Draw Outlaws in Green River
People gathered at the Green River Gun Range on Saturday for a milk jug shoot, horseshoes, a small vendor fair and Cowboy Action Shooting as part of Green River City’s annual Outlaw Days. Cowboy Action Shooting is a multi-faceted shooting sport in which contestants compete with firearms typical of...
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
Utah Flag Task Force announce 5 final flag designs, holding public input meeting Nov. 10
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Flag Task Force will hold a public meeting to review and receive public input on the top five new flag designs for Utah’s […]
