Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says only one other QB can do what Justin Fields does

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson compares Justin Fields’ running ability to Lamar Jackson

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout game against the Dolphins, where people can’t stop talking about his record-setting performance.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He accounted for 301 total yards and four scores in Sunday’s 35-32 loss.

It was Fields’ freakish athleticism that is the talk of the football world, which had Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel asking him to stop running all over them. The NFL world is getting a front seat look at Fields’ ascension to stardom. But his teammates aren’t surprised.

“For me, I’m not surprised by anything Justin is doing,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday. “…It really takes the right system and right things being done. They found the right system for Justin…I’ve been a clear believer in him being QB1.”

The Bears will face a couple of running quarterbacks later this season in Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. But Johnson said that Fields’ running ability is on an entirely different level. In fact, only one quarterback compares.

“They definitely do really good things. They’re two really good quarterbacks, especially Josh Allen,” Johnson said. “…If we’re talking about strictly running quarterbacks, there’s only one other QB in this league that can do what Justin does, that’s Lamar Jackson. There’s definitely levels to it.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

