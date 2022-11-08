Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap
Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 9, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: How do you feel about Northwestern, TTUN, Saturday’s Indiana game?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Analyzing trends from Ohio State’s first game of the season
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State looks to return to form against Indiana
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles on recent struggles, getting better for TTUN
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
OX-B’s Chicken restaurant front signage which features Gary, the multi-colored rooster logo. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Does a running C.J. Stroud have to become part of Ohio State’s repertoire?
When C.J. Stroud took off for a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter against Northwestern, it took everyone off guard: Ohio State fans, analysts and, most importantly, the Northwestern defense. He didn’t score on that play, but the drive did end in an Ohio State touchdown that effectively sealed the win for the Buckeyes in their ugliest game of the season.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season
On the day of Ohio State football games, Brett and Meredith alternate making Bold Predictions. On weeks that Brett writes the game preview, Meredith does Bold Predictions. When Meredith writes the game preview, Brett writes the Bold Predictions article. So far this season, Meredith has done Bold Predictions five times, while Brett has written Bold Predictions for four games.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell, McMahon, McGuff talk team victory over No. 5 Tennessee
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started their 2022-23 season in a big way. A night that saw the Scarlet and Gray down double-digits ended flipped, with the Buckeyes beating Tennessee for the first time in Columbus, Ohio.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Ohio State takes on Indiana creating a huge bounce back opportunity for the Buckeyes
Ohio State has survived a relatively tough stretch over the last with matchups at home against Iowa, on the road for Penn State, and finishing off the three-game stretch with a trip to Northwestern. The first two games there were expected to be physical battles, but the latter with Northwestern tested the Buckeyes more than expected.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes buck Buccaneers, begin season 2-0
Following a convincing 38-point win on opening night, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (2-0) returned to the floor Thursday evening against Big South cellar dweller Charleston Southern with their eyes set on starting the season 2-0 for the 19th-straight season. They did that easily, rolling over the Buccaneers 82-56.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top
There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
