Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap

Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: How do you feel about Northwestern, TTUN, Saturday’s Indiana game?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Analyzing trends from Ohio State’s first game of the season

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles on recent struggles, getting better for TTUN

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Does a running C.J. Stroud have to become part of Ohio State’s repertoire?

When C.J. Stroud took off for a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter against Northwestern, it took everyone off guard: Ohio State fans, analysts and, most importantly, the Northwestern defense. He didn’t score on that play, but the drive did end in an Ohio State touchdown that effectively sealed the win for the Buckeyes in their ugliest game of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season

On the day of Ohio State football games, Brett and Meredith alternate making Bold Predictions. On weeks that Brett writes the game preview, Meredith does Bold Predictions. When Meredith writes the game preview, Brett writes the Bold Predictions article. So far this season, Meredith has done Bold Predictions five times, while Brett has written Bold Predictions for four games.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell, McMahon, McGuff talk team victory over No. 5 Tennessee

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started their 2022-23 season in a big way. A night that saw the Scarlet and Gray down double-digits ended flipped, with the Buckeyes beating Tennessee for the first time in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes buck Buccaneers, begin season 2-0

Following a convincing 38-point win on opening night, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (2-0) returned to the floor Thursday evening against Big South cellar dweller Charleston Southern with their eyes set on starting the season 2-0 for the 19th-straight season. They did that easily, rolling over the Buccaneers 82-56.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top

There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH

