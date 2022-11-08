Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.

