Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dead Cells: Everyone is Here Vol. II - Official Gameplay Trailer
Dead Cells' latest collaboration features character skins from various indie games, including Shovel Knight, Katana Zero, Slay the Spire, Hotline Miami, Risk of Rain, and Terraria. The crossover also features the signature weapons of each hero, as well as unique lore rooms. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Everyone is Here Vol. II update, available now on PC and coming later in November to consoles.
NME
‘Kingdom Hearts’ and ‘Skyrim’ are coming to PlayStation Plus
PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, with the likes of Skyrim and Kingdom Hearts being just some of the standouts. In a blog post on its official website, PlayStation has revealed several titles coming to PlayStation Plus this month, with the...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Possibly Coming This Month
Anticipation for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been very strong for years now, but developer Team Cherry really hasn't offered much in the way of information. That could change later this month, if a new rumor is to be believed. As noticed by Nzyme32 on ResetEra, a banner for PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show has been added to the game's Steam page (which readers can find right here). As of this writing, the game has not been announced for the show, and there has been no previous indication that it will appear. Fans won't have to wait long to find out though, as the show will take place on November 17th!
NME
How to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Nintendo has announced a date and time for the next Indie World Showcase, which will reveal indie games that are heading to the Nintendo Switch – here’s how to watch the stream live. The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is scheduled for today (November 9), and the stream will...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ to bring back “reimagined” Shoot House and Shipment maps
Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2. “Season 1 is bringing back two reimagined favourites from Modern Warfare (2019) — Shoot House and Shipment,” reads a news post from Infinity Ward. “These maps are hallowed ground for camo grinders and are incredibly notorious for frenetic and fun action.”
NME
Volition describes ‘Saints Row’ November update as “a beast”
Deep Silver Volition has described the imminent Saints Row November update as being “a beast”. Saints Row, the reboot of the popular open-world action series which sees players starting up their very own criminal enterprise, launched on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on August 23 this year.
10 games like Hollow Knight to play while you wait for Silksong
The best games like Hollow Knight to play after you've beaten all those bosses
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Modern Warfare II’ is a polished, fun arcade shooter that’s missing just a few key features
As we once again hurtle toward a crippling recession of the U.S. economy, another Avatar film, and an undying desire as a nation to attempt to rekindle past glories rather than look down the barrel of a dying world and strive toward the future, I am once again playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The most interesting thing I have to say about it right now is that it’s almost funny how obviously it attempts to act at once as U.S. military propaganda (as it always has) and an ambiguously political battle against ‘bad guys’ who few people would have an issue with fictitiously gunning down en-masse.
The Verge
The creators of Pokémon Unite are bringing Monster Hunter to mobile
The Monster Hunter series is coming to your smartphone. Capcom has announced a partnership with TiMi Studio Group for a new Monster Hunter title developed specifically for mobile. There aren’t many details on the actual game — including when it might be available — but the companies say that “the in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”
10 million people grabbed Vermintide 2 while it was free
The Trail of Treachery free DLC is live too.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
How to Get the Legendary Soap Shoes From 'Sonic Adventure 2' in 'Sonic Frontiers'
Sonic Fans because the Blue Blur has has come to next gen. That's right, Sonic Frontiers has hit store shelves and fans of the series are sure to want to jump right into the action. But before they start grinding rails and spin dashing enemies, Sonic fans might want to know just how easy it is to get the Soap Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2 in Sonic Frontiers.
ComicBook
Bayonetta 3 Rumor Suggests DLC is Coming
Bayonetta 3 launched on Nintendo Switch at the end of October, receiving strong praise from reviewers. While fans have only had a few weeks to spend with the game so far, it seems that more content could be on the way. As noticed by Game Rant, Bayonetta 3's ESRB rating mentions "in-game purchases." As of this writing, the game contains no such purchases, but Game Rant and Bayonetta fans believe that this could be a hint that downloadable content is currently in the works. As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.
knowtechie.com
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now available with 60 games
Sega’s new Genesis Mini 2 retro console that comes with 60 pre-installed classic games is now available to order for $99.99. We first heard about the Sega Genesis Mini 2 a few months ago. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s similar revamp of the classic gaming console. This...
Comments / 0