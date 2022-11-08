Anticipation for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been very strong for years now, but developer Team Cherry really hasn't offered much in the way of information. That could change later this month, if a new rumor is to be believed. As noticed by Nzyme32 on ResetEra, a banner for PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show has been added to the game's Steam page (which readers can find right here). As of this writing, the game has not been announced for the show, and there has been no previous indication that it will appear. Fans won't have to wait long to find out though, as the show will take place on November 17th!

