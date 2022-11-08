ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

defendernetwork.com

New program will help people experiencing homelessness

During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Another Houston RSV peak impacting regional hospitals

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is challenging pediatricians and hospitals in Texas. We spoke to an infectious disease specialist in the Texas Medical Center in Houston who sees firsthand the impact RSV is having on our area’s children’s hospitals. “Several hospitals in the region...
HOUSTON, TX
nenewsroom.com

November 8, 2022

Students Show Their Acting Skills at Aldine’s TheatreFest. At the 2022 TheatreFest held at Carver High School in October, over 300 middle and high school students from across Aldine ISD competed in categories ranging from solo and group acting performances to technical theatre design categories. The highest ranking a student could receive is a Superior rating.
ALDINE, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County

In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

DPS pursuit in Houston ends with south Texas rollover in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hccegalitarian.com

SUDDEN AND TRAGIC PASSING OF MIGOS HIP HOP ARTIST IN HOUSTON

Tragedy had rocked the hip hop nation recently as one of the member’s of the Atlanta, Georgia based Grammy nominated group ‘Migos’ was unexpectedly shot & killed while attending a private event at bowling facility in Houston, Texas. On the morning of November 1, 2022 at 2:35am,...
HOUSTON, TX

