This year, flu season got an early start compared to the same time last year. At Harris County Public Health (HCPH), we are seeing a higher number of students absent from school with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Texas and the rest of the country are also seeing more activity of flu this year. Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the flu. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop in your body after getting the flu vaccine. HCPH recommends for everyone 6 months of age and older to get their flu vaccine.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO