WSVN-TV

Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting

DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

