WSVN-TV
Child hospitalized after shooting at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are transporting a child to the hospital after the victim was shot at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade. 7News captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they wheeled the child toward an ambulance outside the complex, located along the 600 block of Northeast 199th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
Click10.com
Police: Man dies while shielding woman from armed ex-husband threatening to kill her in Davie
DAVIE, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl saw Luis Rodriguez kill a relative who died while protecting her mother on Sunday in Davie, according to an arrest report that police released on Wednesday. The teenage girl was driving when she saw Rodriguez parked outside of their mobile home, and she...
Click10.com
Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions
MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday. According to an arrest report, in the first...
Click10.com
Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
Click10.com
Can you identify this dirt bike rider? Police believe he shot, killed motorcyclist
MIAMI, Fla. – It remains a mystery who shot and killed a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-95 on a Sunday evening in October. Now, Miami Police Department homicide detectives say they have located surveillance footage that shows the person they believe is the killer. On Sunday, Oct. 23, City...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
calleochonews.com
Ex-girlfriend of a police officer in critical condition charged with attempted murder
On Friday morning, an ex-girlfriend of a police officer in Miami-Dade shot him in the head after a heated argument. What happened with the ex-girlfriend of a police officer off duty?. Have the officials caught Sanchez?. On Friday morning, November 4, the ex-girlfriend of a police officer that was off...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after attacking victim sleeping inside car
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, months after he attacked a man who was sleeping inside a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 2 in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store at 130 N. University Drive.
cbs12.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Click10.com
South Beach crime: Man reports 2 held him at gunpoint over iPhone
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was walking on Saturday night in South Beach when two men approached him from behind and stole his iPhone 13 at gunpoint, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The victim and police officers used the Find My iPhone app to find Radames...
Click10.com
Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting
DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
FireRescue1
Suspect charged as accessory in Fla. firefighter’s killing has disappeared
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the men held in the 2019 killing of a firefighter in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has disappeared after ditching his ankle bracelet, court records show. According to prosecutors, a warrant was issued for Marco Rico, who records show faced sentencing after pleading guilty to accessory after...
WSVN-TV
Sunrise sergeant arrested for grabbing officer’s throat retires from department; records reveal his group text triggered criminal probe
(WSVN) - The Sunrise sergeant arrested for grabbing a fellow officer’s throat has now retired from the police department. 7 Investigates has also obtained revealing records from his criminal case, including a text the now former sergeant sent on the day of the incident. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 29-year-old from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, said Dante David Glass was last seen around 2:45 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of Northeast 50th Court.
