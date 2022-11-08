Read full article on original website
Asheville Breakfast Rotary to hold “End Human Trafficking” event Monday, Nov. 14
Rotary is committed to ending human trafficking. This meeting is to build awareness through the Asheville area resources devoted to this mission and learn what must be done to achieve this vision. You are invited to attend this special event:. END HUMAN TRAFFICKING. When: Monday, November 14, 2 p.m. -3:45...
Shine on Shiloh walking tour to benefit future Shiloh Resource Center
November 19, 2022 will be the kick-off of the first-ever Shine on Shiloh: A Walking Tour to benefit the future Shiloh Resource Center!. This is a self-guided walk, run, mosey or drive to seven points of interest around the Shiloh Community where you can learn more about this historic Asheville neighborhood.
From AVL Watchdog: Board turmoil, employee complaints and lack of transparency on display at Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
City of Asheville Introduces Live-Streaming for Board and Commission Meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room
To further connect with community members and remove barriers to participation, members of the public will soon be able to view City of Asheville board and commission meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room at City Hall in real-time. This upgrade in equipment will allow meetings to be live-streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel in the same way City Council meetings are streamed and will provide a more complete archive of board and commission meetings.
Lee Stockdale on poetry’s ability to heal deep wounds
On Dec. 2, 1963 — 10 days after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated — Grant Stockdale, the deceased president’s former ambassador to Ireland, committed suicide in Miami. His son, Lee Stockdale, was 12 years old at the time. Nearly 60 years later, Lee recently published his...
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
Third annual WNC Affordable Housing Fair at the East Asheville Library
Buncombe County Public Libraries invites local residents to attend the third annual WNC Affordable Housing Fair to find information about housing for renters, potential homeowners, and people experiencing homelessness or other housing barriers. What is the WNC Affordable Housing Fair?. The WNC Affordable Housing Fair is a joint effort between...
Mars Hill University launches the Bobby McMillon Legacy Project
Award-winning, Lenoir-based ballad singer, storyteller and folklorist Bobby McMillon passed away in November 2021, but The Liston B. Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies at Mars Hill University is keeping his work and memory alive through the Bobby McMillon Legacy Project. “Bobby had a completely disarming personality,” says Leila Weinstein, program...
Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County special meeting will conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority
Press release from the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority.
Dual lines to be added at all public outdoor racquet sports courts for pickleball and tennis
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) today announced all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the City of Asheville will become dual-lined, converting them to shared use courts to support local growth of pickleball and tennis. This plan preserves APR’s inventory of 11 public tennis courts and increases public pickleball courts from 12 to 22. Aston Park Tennis Center’s 12 low-cost outdoor clay courts are not affected by this decision, nor are six low-cost indoor pickleball courts at Linwood Crump Shiloh and Stephens-Lee community centers.
Letter: Reclaiming Nov. 11 as a day for peace
Veterans for Peace Western North Carolina will again this year assemble in remembrance and reclamation of the origins of Armistice Day. Over 100 years ago, the world celebrated peace as a universal principle. The First World War had just ended, and nations mourning their dead collectively called for an end to all wars. Armistice Day was born and was designated as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated.”
City of Asheville offices closed for Veterans Day, ART buses to run on regular schedule
In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Asheville offices will be closed this Friday, November 11, 2022. Here is a look at how the City will be observing the day, and any impact to services. Veterans Day Ceremony. The City of Asheville and partner agencies will honor our local...
What’s new in food: Highland Brewing Co. hosts Cold Mountain Winter Ale Festival
Whether you’ve lived in Asheville your entire life or just moved here, chances are you’re familiar with Highland Brewing Co.’s seasonal Cold Mountain Winter Ale. “We have some die-hard Cold Mountain fans — those who aim to be first in line each year decked out in their vintage Cold Mountain hats and shirts,” says Nikki Mitchell, Highland’s vice president of brand development. “People will happily tell you their stories of which release year was their favorite flavor profile. We have even had marriage proposals and folks who plan their weddings around when Cold Mountain is on tap. It means a lot that Highland and this beer have become part of so many people’s fond memories.”
Pro bono lawyers assist Asheville’s Afghan evacuees
In August 2021, the Taliban violently took control of Afghanistan, and over 120,000 Afghans evacuated the country in the ensuing weeks. Many of those who fled had worked with the United States military, nongovernmental organizations or the media, and they were welcomed into the U.S. through the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Allies Welcome — including more than 120 evacuees who made their way to the Asheville area between November 2021 and February.
NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – retreat on Dec. 1
NOTICE: The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will hold a retreat on Thursday, December 1 from 9am to 2pm. The retreat will be held at the Asheville Habitat for Humanity Administrative Offices at 33 Meadow Road. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the work of the committee for...
ABCCM Veterans Services of the Carolinas receives award from the U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Veterans Services of the Carolinas, a division of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. ABCCM’s growing ministry, Veterans Services...
Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting
Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election
Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins French Broad Middle School Conference Tournament
The 2022-23 Asheville City Schools middle school football team are now the French Broad Middle School Conference Tournament Champions. The students from Asheville Middle School and Montford North Star Academy out scored the combined conference, 296-6 through conference play. Coach Scott Buchanan says “I am so proud of these boys....
