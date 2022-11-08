ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

American shot dead in Baghdad is named as questions remain over motive

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8bHe_0j38ipbG00
World News

An American aid worker shot dead in central Baghdad has been identified as Stephen Edward Troell, the US embassy based in Baghdad said.

Mr Troell, 45, from Tennessee, was killed by unknown attackers as his car pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in the city’s central Karrada district.

It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities but declined to comment further out of respect for Mr Troell’s family, the embassy statement said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a probe in the hours after Mr Troell was killed.

Mr Troell’s body had already arrived at Baghdad’s Sheikh Zayed hospital.

The circumstances surrounding his death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Security officials dismissed the possibility it was a kidnapping gone wrong.

As Mr Troell drove towards his home, a car cut him off and assailants in another vehicle opened fire, security officials said.

His wife was in the car with him but unhurt, they added.

Her whereabouts and that of the couple’s children were unknown.

Mr Troell worked for a language centre in Baghdad’s Harthiya neighbourhood and was also reportedly employed by an American non-governmental organisation, Millenium Relief and Development Services.

The Associated Press (AP) spoke to the organisation’s main country office in the northern province of Dohuk, but local authorities said it had not been operating for two years.

Officials also told the AP the NGO was known to conduct Christian missionary work along with its development activities. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

The language school, Global English Institute, issued a statement on its Facebook page bidding farewell to Mr Troell. It promised to spread his message of “teaching the English language to spread love and peace for the sake of rebuilding our country”.

Mr Troell’s social media profile shows he was a deeply religious and devoted family man, often posting photos with his wife and three young daughters, with a special devotion for the Middle East. In his Twitter biography, he described himself as living and serving in the region.

In one post, Mr Troell posed with his wife on a Baghdad bridge as the sun set behind them. “What a wonderful place!” he wrote.

In the early years that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, such attacks were common.

In 2004, two Americans were kidnapped in Baghdad and extremists later released videos showing their beheading.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
NBC News

American shot dead in Iraqi capital, Baghdad

An American aid worker, Stephen Edward Troell, has been shot dead in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the U.S. government announced Tuesday. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
americanmilitarynews.com

American aid worker gunned down in Iraq

An American aid worker was shot and killed near his home in Baghdad, Iraq Monday evening, a Texas-based charity announced. A man working for the charity was shot by gunmen traveling in two vehicles in a central area of Baghdad, where he rented a house with his family, a senior Iraqi intelligence official told the New York Times.
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
960 The Ref

Official: M23 rebels capture 2 more towns in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Rebels seized two major towns in eastern Congo after fierce fighting Saturday, doubling the territory they now control, a civil society leader and residents said. Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels intensified in the vicinity of Rutshuru Centre and Kiwanja on...
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy