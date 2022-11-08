Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Libraries To Close In Observance Of Veterans’ Day
All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which include the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, November 12.
thekatynews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BCGHC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Nov. 3 for construction of a new Boys & Girls Club as part of the future Fort Bend County Community Center in Rosenberg. This brings the total number of clubs in Fort Bend County to five. The two-story, 20,000 square foot building is on land owned by nonprofit Attack Poverty, which works in partnership with BGCGH to serve the community.
thekatynews.com
Communities In Schools of Houston receives Presidential Award of Excellence for supporting community recovery efforts in Uvalde
Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) received the Presidential Award of Excellence at the recent “All In for Students Awards” luncheon held in conjunction with the annual Leadership Town Hall Conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by its parent organization, Communities In Schools. The award was also presented to...
thekatynews.com
Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open
Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.
thekatynews.com
Houston Symphony Presents Disney’S Fantasia For A Magical Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–27
This Thanksgiving weekend, the Houston Symphony brings to life the magical classic that’s captivated generations—Disney’s animated film Fantasia. November 25–27, Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the orchestra through the iconic film score while animation fills the giant screen at Jones Hall. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, families and music-lovers alike can experience the magic of favorites like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Pomp and Circumstance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and, of course, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are available now at houstonsymphony.org/fantasia.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD’s Tax Rate Election
Tomorrow is Election Day and your vote counts! Katy ISD’s Tax Rate Election, or Proposition A, is on the ballot for teacher and staff pay raises. Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling location below:. More information about Katy ISD’s Proposition A...
Comments / 0