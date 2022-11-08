ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Election day in Colorado

By Brett Yager
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election day in Colorado. Follow results for local elections on FOX21’s Election page. Ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

>>Where to vote in Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado

Here are some of the bigger races and measures on the ballot this year:

Governor

The race for the Governor’s mansion is between incumbent Democrat Jared Polis and challenger Republican Heidi Ganahl.

Senate

The makeup of the Senate can change as incumbent Democrat Senator Michael Bennet is challenged by Republican Joe O’Dea.

Secretary of State

The Secretary of State race this year is between incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold and challenger Republican Pam Anderson.

Propositions 124, 125 and 126

A series of Propositions concerning alcohol are on the ballot. Prop 124 would change how many retail liquor store licenses an individual can possess.

Prop 125 would allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses the ability to sell wine and fermented malt beverages.

Prop 126 is a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes allowing the third-party delivery of alcohol.

Propositions 300 and 301

Two propositions to watch in Colorado Springs are 300 and 301, both concerning marijuana.

Proposition 300 would allow for the sale of recreational marijuana within Colorado Springs city limits.

Proposition 301 would increase the sales tax for retail/recreational marijuana by 5% for the purpose of funding public safety programs, mental health services, and post-traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans.

>> Curbing Election Day stress: tips to hold onto sanity

Follow our live coverage at our election headquarters below, where live election results on the state candidate races, amendments and propositions will be displayed starting at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

FOX21 is your source for 2022 Election Day updates.

