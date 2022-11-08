ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Sorry South Jersey, But Scrapple Is Far Superior To Pork Roll

I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll. Hey, I...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ’s Historic Smithville Is a Must-Visit in Fall

Smithville, New Jersey, is a cute and simple historic town in Atlantic County. With over 50 shops, an inn, and several restaurants, a day or weekend spent here is sure to be entertaining. History of Smithville, NJ. The town’s history began in 1952 when Ethel and Fred Noyes bought a...
SMITHVILLE, NJ
Watch Out For Deer Getting Freaky! It’s Rut Season In South Jersey

It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.
