NASCAR announces first ticket sale date for the Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO – There’s a new sporting event coming to town this Fourth of July weekend, and fans who want to see it live now know when they can get tickets.

NASCAR has announced that two-day reserve tickets and premium packages for their inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1st and 2nd will go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM. The tickets can be purchased by:

Visiting NASCARChicago.com

Calling 1-888-629-7223

Fans who have already subscribed to NASCAR’s emails for the race or made a deposit for tickets can begin to purchase tickets on Tuesday.

These tickets provide access to the Xfinity race on Saturday and the Cup series race on Sunday along with concerts being held in conjunction with the event, starting at $465. Two-day general admission passes, which start at $269, will be sold at a later date.

“Chicago is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the heart of downtown will be one of the can’t-miss sporting events in 2023,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese in a statement released by NASCAR. “The best part is, we will have options available for everyone ranging from all-inclusive packages with driver meet-and-greets to a free experience in Butler Field. We truly want anyone interested in experiencing a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival to join us in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.”

Announced in July, the street course race is the first NASCAR event to be held on the streets of downtown Chicago. It marks the return of the sport to the area since 2019 when the stock cars raced at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

