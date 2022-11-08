ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane

According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
APOPKA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest...
ORLANDO, FL
niceville.com

Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house

FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Storm Update: DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for Disney World County

The latest name storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season has formed, and it is still heading for Walt Disney World. According to the latest advisories, the storm is expected to take a sharp left turn, crossing The Bahamas and making landfall in Florida Thursday. Hurricane watches are now in effect for Central Florida counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Have you ever heard someone complain that they miss old-school hip-hop because the rap coming out today all sounds the same? From a distance, this may seem to be accurate, but if you’re deep into a genre, the distinctions become more clear. An artist’s sound is as unique as a fingerprint, and it requires an educated ear to discern differences. Producer Africa Black picked up on the original sounds coming from Richyy Rich and Kickkone early on, which is one reason he asked them both to appear on “Blood on the Leaves,” a song he executive produced in January of this year.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis wins reelection: ‘I have only begun to fight’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s governor is returning to the governor’s mansion after winning reelection against challenger Charlie Crist. “This was the best-run campaign in the history of Florida politics,” DeSantis said as he spoke Tuesday night to a huge crowd in Tampa. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Stoner’s Pizza Joint Adding Stores in Central Florida

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced that it will be expanding its national footprint with new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. According to the company, the new locations will strengthen the brands presence in Central Florida markets, Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy