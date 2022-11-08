Read full article on original website
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
Food Banks Stress Need to Help Hungry Mass. Residents Year-Round as Thanksgiving Nears
One after the other, hundreds of turkeys made their way from the loading dock to the giant freezer at the Greater Boston Food Bank, passing through the hands of several Massachusetts leaders. Like a holiday passing of the torch, Gov. Charlie Baker handed turkeys to Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura...
Vermont Community Thanks Veterans With Parade & Ceremony
A northwestern Vermont community spent this Veterans Day saying thank you to service members. In downtown St. Albans, a ceremony and speaking program followed a parade around Taylor Park. The observance crossed generations, with one of the nation’s rapidly-declining number of World War II vets there — 97-year-old Bob Coon....
Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals
As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
Tres Bien! This Out-of-the-Way Cafe Offers Tremendous French Food
For many, Labor Day means one final visit to Cape Cod before putting away the swimsuits and beach chairs, but locals (and those in the know) see it in another way — the start of one of the best stretches of the year to be on this beautiful peninsula south of Boston.
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
Get Ready for a Cold Week with Possible Snow in Parts of New England
Buckle up, these temperatures keep dropping. Our wind is grabbing speed and will gust over 25 mph to 30 mph at times. This will bring our wind chills down to the 30s this evening and into the 20s and teens tomorrow morning. The good news is we’ll have the sun...
