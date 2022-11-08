The Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update is its biggest update to date, and also one of the most fun. Here are our thoughts on the free update now live on Steam. For starters, what exactly is the Desert of Beginnings update for Core Keeper? This update is Core Keeper’s biggest content update yet and is free to all players who own the game. This content update brings new biomes, bosses, equipment, and modes of transportation to Core Keeper. It’s out now on Steam, so if you want to experience it for yourself, you can head there to buy the game. With that out of the way, let’s dive into our thoughts on the update.

13 HOURS AGO