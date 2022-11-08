ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Jeff Bezos & Jay Z make major move in Commanders purchase

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay Z, both billionaires, recently dined together to plot their takeover of the Washington Commanders. TMZ broke story with photos. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who infamously pledged to publish “dirt” on fellow NFL owners if they came after him due to his many recent scandals, is putting the team on the block. Whether that’s selling a minority share or the franchise remains to be seen. The cost to purchase the Commanders is currently estimated at $8 billion.
WASHINGTON, DC
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
Variety

Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists List as Kanye West’s Net Worth Nosedives

Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are the wealthiest current hip-hop acts, according to a list compiled by former longtime Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. These lists have been fairly predictable in recent years, but as Greenburg notes, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to pull out of their relationships with him, most notably Adidas, and caused his net worth to drop dramatically from billionaire status. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Vibe

‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bacardi Claims Jay-Z Backed Out Of Their Deal To Sell Dussè Instead

The liquor company claims Hov backed out on his end of the deal. Less than a week after Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, the major spirits company is slamming the Roc Nation founder for allegedly backing out on their deal. According to TMZ, Bacardi’s subsidiary, Empire Investments, responded to Jay’s lawsuit, claiming that both parties actually had a “handshake deal” last December in which Empire agreed to buy Jay’s 50 percent stake in the cognac line.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
The New York Times

Adidas Ends Partnership with Kanye West

Kanye West, now known as Ye, in New York, Sept. 12 2022. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times) Adidas said Tuesday that it is cutting ties with Kanye West, ending what may have been the most significant corporate fashion partnership of the rapper and designer’s career after he made a series of antisemitic remarks and embraced a slogan associated with white supremacists that earned him widespread condemnation.
WASHINGTON STATE
rolling out

Diddy replaces Kanye on the richest hip-hop stars list

Now that Kanye West has been “beaten to a pulp” because of his anti-Semitic statements and has lost a treasure trove of major partners, he has been supplanted on the list of the richest hip-hop stars for the fiscal year 2022. Forbes reports that Diddy has replaced Ye...
TheDailyBeast

How to Piss Away $44 Billion: An Elon Musk Timeline

Elon Musk dragged his feet before shelling out $44 billion to buy Twitter, and by all appearances he now doesn’t know what to do with it. The billionaire’s plans seem to change by the hour—from his overhaul of the blue-check verification system, to the way he actually implements his “free speech” principles—leaving users, and Twitter’s remaining employees, frequently in the dark. Things were easier when the world’s richest man was simply a Twitter troll, lobbing grenades at its leadership and making juvenile references to the numbers “420” and “69.” But now the trolls have come for Musk.The chaos is wreaking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy