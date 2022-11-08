Man charged with murder, dismemberment after human remains found on West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing charges after the discovery of human remains last week in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of dismembering a human body, one felony count of concealing homicidal death and one felony count of abuse of corpse.

Taylor was arrested Sunday after being identified as the person who killed a 37-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard. The remains of the man’s dismembered body were later discovered, according to police.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.