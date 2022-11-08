Read full article on original website
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Abandoned Canal Cats Seek Purrfect new Homes
Annie and Bonnie were found on the towpath of the Trent and Mersey Canal. Two inseparable cats are ‘learning to love’ again after being abandoned by the side of a canal in Derbyshire. Bewildered Annie and Bonnie were left in two separate cat carriers with no food or...
A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'
Lucky puppy, lucky puppy, such a lucky puppy to be adopted by Alexandra Horowitz. What Mr. Rogers was to children, Alexandra Horowitz is to dogs: a wise and patient observer who seeks to intimately know a creature who is fundamentally different from us adult humans. Horowitz is a canine psychologist...
7 Cutest But Dumbest Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets
Cats are known for being among the most intelligent animals on the planet. But not all cats are created equal. Some cat breeds are definitely smarter than others. So, what makes cats dumb? Sometimes they don’t know how to use a litter box. Out of confusion, they can’t figure...
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
‘Like speed dating of cats’ at Purr-fecto Cat Lounge
Timmy and Tommy are ready to play.As the 2-month-old white-and-tabby brothers swat feather wands, chase toys and generally hold court inside Purr-fecto Cat Lounge, a half-dozen potential adoptive parents look on lovingly, trying to get their attention.“This is kind of like the speed dating of cats,” said Lupita Foster, owner of Purr-fecto Cat Lounge. “I intentionally didn’t put in any tables. That’s why we call it a lounge instead of a cat café because we have these lounge areas where you can sit and relax and cuddle.”Foster, who has owned a cleaning company, Enviromaids, for 18 years, was inspired to...
Two Senior Cats Rehomed in Incredible Full-Circle Adoption Story
For many pet parents, surrendering a fur baby is unimaginable. But sometimes, it is the right thing to do. The Pongo Fund, an Oregon nonprofit, shared one heart-wrenching story that proves adoption can benefit everyone. Why the Cats Needed a New Home According to The Pongo Fund’s Facebook page, a woman came to them asking to […] The post Two Senior Cats Rehomed in Incredible Full-Circle Adoption Story appeared first on CatTime.
Elderly Rescue Dogs Treated to 'Pup Party' With Cake and Games of Twister
An animal shelter that specializes in caring for elderly shelter dogs decided to surprise its canine residents with a "Blind Pup Party." , was first founded over a decade ago with the express mission of providing a place for "senior" dogs to reside in peace. The ASPCA estimates around 3.1...
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
First Senior Dog Online Adoption Fair in Romania Launches
In a first for Romania, there’s set to be an online adoption fair dedicated to senior dogs on Friday (Nov. 11). The Authority for Animal Supervision and Protection (ASPA) is hosting the event on its Facebook page in the late afternoon. They’re working in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall. Fifteen dogs all aged over […] The post First Senior Dog Online Adoption Fair in Romania Launches appeared first on DogTime.
