As Founder and CEO, I consider a blessing that you are perusing Texas Veterans Food Bank Foundation website. I consider it a blessing that this website has been constructed for your review by my nephew. I am an Army Vietnam era Veteran, and this project is a dream of mine that brings me great enthusiasm and joy, “Veterans “is a word of reverence to me and should be revered by all. Yet, a “veteran” is […]

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO