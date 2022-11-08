Read full article on original website
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Approves Closing Mesquite Bay Complex, Restoration Oyster Reefs for Harvest
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission (TPW) approved two oyster regulation changes at its Nov. 3 meeting. These new regulations prohibit oyster harvest in Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay and Ayres Bay (Mesquite Bay complex) and temporarily prohibit harvest in restoration areas for specific reefs in in San Antonio Bay, Galveston and Trinity Bay.
TPWD Establishes Two New Surveillance Zones to Test for Chronic Wasting Disease
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has directed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith to establish by emergency rule two new chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zones located primarily in Gillespie and Limestone counties. The two new surveillance zones will go into effect prior to the start of the general hunting season beginning Nov. 5.
Texas Veterans Food Bank Foundation
As Founder and CEO, I consider a blessing that you are perusing Texas Veterans Food Bank Foundation website. I consider it a blessing that this website has been constructed for your review by my nephew. I am an Army Vietnam era Veteran, and this project is a dream of mine that brings me great enthusiasm and joy, “Veterans “is a word of reverence to me and should be revered by all. Yet, a “veteran” is […]
“That could have been Me”
