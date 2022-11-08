Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
macaronikid.com
4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
USA Cares 'not slowing down' as it helps veterans in need stay in their homes
What USA Cares is providing is needed now more than ever, Castor said. They get 100 requests a week, double what they were last year.
Veterans Voices
They are our nation's veterans, a select few who serve our country proudly who continue that service even after their military service is over.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
Veterans Day is not always easy for our heroes — here's what to say and do
Daughter of an American veteran shares ideas for honoring our veterans this year, as many of them will feel uncomfortable on Veterans Day — especially those who served in Vietnam and Korea.
Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members
"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
Viewpoint: Protecting veterans' rights in our non-veteran era
In 1970, 75% of U.S. House members were veterans. In 1974, 81% of U.S. senators were veterans. These were the peaks for each body. Today, only 17% of members of both the House and Senate are veterans. In the entire U.S. population today, only 7% are veterans, while less than 1% are combat veterans.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Reach out and help a veteran if they're in need
Be sure to thank a veteran today. In fact, thanking a veteran every day would be a good start to a better country. Taking an additional step, though, could help save lives. The United States continues to fail in addressing the ongoing epidemic of suicide by active-duty members of the military and veterans. Since the 2001 terrorist attacks, just over 7,000 members of the armed forces have died in combat operations. Over the same period, in excess of 30,000 active-duty personnel and veterans have taken their own lives. Military support group America’s Warrior Partnership says the number is almost 40% higher.
Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice
Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
The Daily South
The Warrior Reunion Foundation Is Serving A New Generation Of Combat Veterans
Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. No matter when or where they served, there is a bond between them which will never be torn apart. Sometimes that bond needs to be fortified through love, support and an understanding some veterans struggle more than others upon returning home.
Comments / 0