Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Wake Forest: X-Factor

There are multiple things that are remarkable about the fact that Carolina is 8-1 this season: the fact they have won so much on the road, the fact that their defense continues to force the offense to play near-perfect, even the fact that the offense has basically done that. But there’s one big thing that most folks haven’t mentioned that makes their record even more remarkable: all the newness they’ve had to face this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. UNCW: Three Things Learned

It wasn’t pretty, but the #1-ranked Tar Heels secured their first win of the season against the UNCW Seahawks. Some things that happened in this game were not surprising — Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, and Armando Bacot all reached double figures, continuing their dominating offensive play from the 2021-22 season. However, things were messy to say the least, but some solid defensive play made sure that the Seahawks didn’t sneak out of the Dean Dome with a win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
Sporting News

North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first

To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Names New Parks And Recreation Department Director

On Dec. 1, Greensboro will have a new Parks and Recreation Department director. Phil Fleischmann has been named as the new director to take over the department currently being run by Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. McCray, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July, has been director of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

